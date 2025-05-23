Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 is due to premiere on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. The latest episode focused on the issues of Tina Isemi as a novice keyboard player and having to adapt and learn quickly so Tamaki Shiraya accepts her as a member of the band.

The vast majority of the installment was about Lilisa helping Isemi with her abilities as a musician, and the band preparing for their upcoming performance. Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 is bound to show said performance and the aftermath of their show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa standing up for Isemi in the latest episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

As has been the case during this production's entire season thus far, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 will be released next week all over the world, with the release time of several regions shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday May 29, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday May 29, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday May 29, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday May 29, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday May 29, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday May 29, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday May 29, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday May 30, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9?

Isemi moved by Lilisa's encouraging words (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Anime fans who are living in Japan and are eager to watch this series about musicians can head to platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

On the other hand, international fans head to HIDIVE to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9. As is known by now, viewers will have to pay for these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Tamaki Shiraya visibly upset in the most recent installment (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The episode picks up where the previous one left off, as Tina Isemi struggles to keep up with the other girls in the rehearsal, resulting in Tamaki Shiraya openly saying she is awful and cannot play with an amateur. However, while Isemi accepts that, Lilisa Suzunomiya stands up for her and vouches to make her improve in five days so she won't hurt their chances at the "Battle of the Bands."

As they prepare to practice, since Shiraya agreed to that, Otoha Kurogane suggests that they should simplify the song with fewer notes so it would be easier for Isemi to keep up. This results in her performing a lot better after five days of practice, but Shiraya claims she is still a novice, although she eventually allows the keyboard player to stay because of Otoha's comments.

The day of the show arrives, and the girls go to the performance venue, with Isemi wearing Lilisa's outfit that highlights her body because most people won't know her as the famous model she is due to that. Furthermore, they clash with the other band before the performance, with Lilisa feeling nervous because the audience wants to see Shiraya play guitar; so, she vows to deliver a great show.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9?

Tine Isemi's look for the concert (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The main characters are ready to perform at the "Battle of the Bands," so fans can expect Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 9 to focus on their performance. Therefore, it is very likely that the next installment will provide a lot of details regarding how they play together and the audience's reaction.

