Gachiakuta chapter 142: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 142 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the varying time zones, the same chapter will be available on July 8, 2025, at 8 am PT. Considering the manga hasn't yet announced a break yet, interested fans can read the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter saw Rudo and his friends continue their fight against Mymo's defenders. Riyo was ready to kill Felix, while Rudo wanted to teach Mymo a lesson. On the other hand, Mymo asked Amo if she truly wanted to be on Rudo's side, especially after what the boy had done to her. Eventually, Mymo revealed his trump cards. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to read Gachiakuta chapter 142.

Gachiakuta chapter 142 release date and time

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 142 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.

Gachiakuta chapter 142 release date and time, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, July 9, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, July 9, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 142?

Manga enthusiasts can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 142 on Kodansha's K Manga service. It can be accessed both as a website and an application.

The service has been expanded to many European regions. Notably, the service operates on a purchase coin system, where interested manga readers must buy coins to read a chapter.

Gachiakuta chapter 141 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 141, titled Hands, commences with two unidentified people in the crowd talking to each other. They don't seem to be under the effects of Mymo's or Amo's abilities. One of them tells their female companion about how they are unimpressed by the "scrawny" Cleaners. The other person reminds her partner not to underestimate the Cleaners, as they are only trying not to kill anyone.

However, she cannot say the same about Riyo, who allegedly doesn't care about humanity. Following this, the narrative shifts the focus to Riyo, who can't wait to cut down Felix's defense. Yet, Mymo notes that Felix's Vital Instrument, Carta, is ironclad. According to the chapter, the powers of Felix's Vital Instrument, Carta, gain strength from the emotions attached to the letters.

Mymo asks Rudo whether he is fine letting Riyo cut through those. Rudo replies that Riyo can go ahead and cut through the defender, while he wants to take care of Mymo himself. Elsewhere, Zanka chases after Gil, who runs away from him. Gil wonders whether Zanka wants to close the gap since she is a ranged fighter. The duo throws snarly comments at each other.

On the other hand, Amo continues to encourage the crowd under her spell against the ones controlled by Mymo. Enjin can't believe what's happening. Amo says it's the power of love that works like magic.

Meanwhile, Mymo questions Amo whether she should truly be on Rudo's side, considering the boy tried to harm her once. However, Amo says they have already made up. Furthermore, she recalls how the warmth of Rudo's hands expanded her world.

However, Mymo doesn't buy her words. Rather, he wants to show her how the world takes the ignorant ones from the cage and gobbles them up. The chapter ends with the Adderoy brothers appearing at the scene.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 142? (speculative)

Considering how the latest chapter concluded, Gachiakuta chapter 142 will likely focus on Amo's response to Mymo's summons. Amo will likely team up with Rudo and face the Adderoy brothers.

As fans may remember, the Adderoy brothers were supposed to perform at the Doll Festival. Since they have the Choker, they must have fallen prey to Mymo's Rule.

