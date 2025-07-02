Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV. The episode will also be streamed on Crunchyroll, with subtitles in multiple languages. Following its advanced release, the episode will air on BS-TBS, MBS, and TBS channels on July 12, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

Ad

The previous focus was on Kazuya resuming his normal life after the summer break. He met Ruka at the Karaoke, where she asked him to go with her on a trip. Eventually, she settled for a make-believe trip to the bathhouse, where they returned home.

Additionally, Chizuru apologized to Kazuya for being unprofessional on their previous date. However, Kazuya got angry and reminded her that she was truly perfect. Given how the previous episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2.

Ad

Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 exact release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in season 4 (Image via TMS Entertaiment)

As per the show's official website, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10 pm JST, ahead of its television broadcast on July 12, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. However, due to the differences in simulcast timings, the episode will be streamed 30 minutes later in global regions.

Ad

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 release date and time, as per the international streaming schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 9:30 am Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 7 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11 pm

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the streaming of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 on DMM TV and d Anime Store digital services prior to its television broadcast on MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS channels.

Ad

On the other hand, Crunchyroll will stream Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 worldwide, excluding Japan, China, and Korea. However, interested viewers will require a subscription to watch the episode.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 recap

Kazuya wakes up in the morning (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode kicked off with a flash-forward scene, where Kazuya appeared to be confessing his feelings to Chizuru. The episode then switched to the current events and focused on Kazuya. With the Summer breaks over, Kazuya returned to University. On his way, he met Kuri, whom he didn't initially recognize due to his tanned skin.

Ad

Kuri explained that he enjoyed the beach five times during the summer break. Meanwhile, Kazuya spotted his other friend, Kibe, dating one of Chizuru's friends. At that moment, Mini Yaemori appeared and greeted Kazuya and Kuri. Kazuya was visibly surprised that Mini and Kuri knew each other. Apparently, they were next-door neighbors.

Kazuya and Mini (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Later, Kazuya went to the Karaoke for his part-time job stint and met Ruka, who wore a maid's costume handpicked by the manager. Kazuya told Ruka about how he used the rental date to cheer up Chizuru, who was down following the incident with her grandmother. Ruka let it slide, but she wanted some emotional support from Kazuya.

Ad

She suggested they go on a trip to a hot spring together. However, the duo eventually settled for a trip to the neighborhood public bath. The next day, Kazuya thought about Chizuru while being in the public bath. Suddenly, Ruka appeared wearing a gorgeous yukata she purchased specifically to experience a "going-home-from-summer-festival-vibe" with Kazuya.

Ruka and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While returning home, Kazuya put his coat around Ruka, who was slightly angry at him for not keeping up with her fantasies. The boy thought about how great Ruka was. Yet, he couldn't lie to himself that he loved Chizuru more. Meanwhile, after returning home, Kazuya received a text from Chizuru, asking him if he was free on the upcoming weekend.

Ad

Kazuya nervously replied that he was. Following that, Chizuru sent him a restaurant location and asked him to meet at 11 am. The boy kept daydreaming about the "date" and ended up sleep-deprived on the day he was supposed to meet Chizuru. Kazuya noticed that Chizuru appeared as Ichinose, not as her Mizuhara avatar.

Chizuru, as seen smiling (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At the restaurant, Kazuya heard a few customers gossiping about them being on a date. Meanwhile, Chizuru broke the silence and pulled an envelope with cash from her bag. She gave it to Kazuya as a sign of apology regarding how unprofessional she had been on their previous date. Kazuya was angry at Chizuru and reminded her that she wasn't wrong at all.

Ad

Chizuru realized Kazuru's point of view and took back the money. She also mentioned that she could be a bit soft at times. Following their meeting, the episode delved into Kazuya's monologue, where he mentioned wanting to be a pillar of Chizuru's weak side. The episode ended with the boy inviting Chizuru for lunch.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2?

Kazuya and Mami, as seen in the preview clip (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview clip shown at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 is titled Sigh and Girlfriend. The episode will likely cover chapters 172 to 175 from Reiji Miyajima's manga and show Chizuru's response to Kazuya's lunch invitation.

Ad

It remains to be seen how Kazuya tackles the situation. On the other hand, the preview clip reveals that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 will feature Mami, whom Kazuya bumps into at the university.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More