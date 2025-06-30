Why Kazuya needs to move on from Chizuru soon in Rent-A-Girlfriend, explored

Kazuya Kinoshita's total devotion to Chizuru Mizuhara in Rent-A-Girlfriend has been one of the central elements of the series for a long time. However, after a few seasons of emotional stagnation, it's finally starting to show that this obsession can be more of a detriment than not.

Though Chizuru is still an interesting and multifaceted character, Kazuya's inability to emerge from her shadow is restricting his potential as a partner in the romance and as a person. The most prominent arc for Kazuya may not be as simple as winning Chizuru's affections, but teaching him the art of letting her go.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Rent-A-Girlfriend's stunted emotional development

The highly urgent factor is Kazuya's stunted emotional growth. His decisions are frequently based on the need for Chizuru’s validation rather than on a strong sense of who he is.

Be it a project for a film that would make her happy or doing silly things to combine two negatives into a positive outcome, he constantly puts her perceived desires above his own. This reliance on external validation not only gets in the way of his progress as a person but also makes Kazuya feel unworthy without a relationship that is not even there.

Unhealthy relationship dynamics

Coupled with that, the interaction of Kazuya and Chizuru is filled with unhealthy variants. Chizuru’s feelings are mostly mixed, lighting up with emotional vulnerability and building walls quickly. While some fans state this complexity shows real human connection, others regard it as a toxic loop of hope and rejection.

Kazuya suffers the brunt of emotional and financial strain in his hope that things would escalate positively, but Chizuru hardly ever meets him half the way in a genuinely meaningful way. This unbalanced affection is pretty disastrous; it isn’t romantic, and rather it turns out to be tiring.

Missed opportunities for self-discovery

Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the same way, Kazuya's fixation limits him from broadening his life experiences. He passed over Ruka and Sumi, who were potential love interests, and also ignored the opportunities to make deeper friendships or follow personal interests.

The character should adapt through different situations, but for Kazuya, that is not a matter since one single objective is ruling him, to be deserving of Chizuru. If he were to break up, he might find his true potential, interests, and relationships that would fill his life with a new depth and purpose. Standing still won’t let anyone grow.

Chizuru needs space too

Chizuru Hishiro (Image via TMS Entertainment)

What is more, Kazuya’s emotional stalemate isn’t just confining him, but also Chizuru. As long as Kazuya's heart is too fragile, she won't have to confront her feelings and make strong decisions. They circle each other in a holding pattern, playing it safe when it comes to emotional risks. A bolt from the blue, in which they both break free through clean separation, could be what they need.

So, it allows Chizuru to think about her emotional demands and fears, and on the other hand, it gives Kazuya the independence to evolve. He may work on an evolution that old times would have ironed out. This, in turn, leads to them drawing even closer, though ironically, through a much more vivid and clearer space later.

Final thoughts

Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Even though Kazuya's burning relationship with Chizuru in Rent-A-Girlfriend has captured a lot of eyes and opinions, the story may now be at the right time for Kazuya to make a step to the other side and back the courage of taking a daring step in another way.

Her unwavering belief in Chizuru, though sometimes remarkable, has also caused his emotional standstill and personal growth issues. With a decision to move on, Kazuya will fully prioritize his well-being and embark on a new journey of acquiring a balanced and fulfilling life.

Perhaps the best love story he can experience now is when he learns to love and accept himself, without relying on other things or individuals to determine his setting.

