Don't like Kazuya x Chizuru ship in Rent-A-Girlfriend? Don't worry, Reiji Miyajima doesn't either

As fans must be well aware, Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga has often been perceived as the laughing stock of the animanga industry. However, the series has been under constant fire ever since Chizuru Ichinose rejected Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 380.

Fans could not understand why the manga creator did not want to end the series already. While some believed that he had a well-orchestrated plan to finish the story, others were certain that Reiji Miyajima did not like the Kazuya x Chizuru ship and was never going to manifest it.

While this may sound absurd to fans, as per the evidence available online, the manga creator may want to keep Chizuru all to himself.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga.

Rent-A-Girlfriend mangaka might be saving Chizuru for himself

Kazuya and Chizuru as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga, the series' latest story arc solely focused on Kazuya's big date with Chizuru. With that, fans were led to believe that the date would end with Chizuru finally saying "yes" to Kazuya and starting a relationship with him. Such a development would not only have ended the biggest plot point in the story but also have led the story to its conclusion.

Unfortunately, that is not what happened, as manga creator Reiji Miyajima further extended the story by having Chizuru reject Kazuya at the end of the date. As per Chizuru, she loved Kazuya but could not be with him due to her work, lifestyle, etc. This effectively meant that she didn't explicitly reject Kazuya but only conveyed that she could not date him at the moment.

Kazuya and Chizuru as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

So, why did manga creator Reiji Miyajima further delay Kazuya's relationship with Chizuru? Of course, there is the practical reasoning that the manga creator either has a much bigger plan for the conclusion or wanted to extend the story to continue the series' serialization. However, as per netizens online, there might be a far disturbing reason behind Miyajima's refusal to manifest Kazuya's relationship with Chizuru in the manga.

Back in June 2022, the manga creator posted several images on X (formerly Twitter) where he had drawn Chizuru Ichinose in 3D/real-world scenarios, depicting her as his girlfriend. While it is widely regarded that the creator likes to blur the lines between reality and fiction, one of his posts featured a comment that seemed far from any promotional material.

Reiji Miyajima's caption to one of his tweets (machine translated):

"This girl is my beautiful girlfriend and her name is Chizuru Mizuhara. She is a very kind girl and she always forgives me in the end, even if she gets really mad at me afterwards."

While the comment may seem innocent to some fans, this was the manga creator's caption for an image he had depicted Chizuru catching him sneaking on her during a bath. With that, it is difficult to ascertain that Reiji Miyajima's obsession with Chizuru was nothing short of normal. The fact that makes these observations creepier is that the manga creator was married and had a child.

Hence, unless Reiji Miyajima makes the Kazuya x Chizuru ship a reality, fans can only assume that the manga creator loved Chizuru too much to let her end up with someone else.

