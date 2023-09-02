Rent-A-Girlfriend manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy, whose smooth narrative and gripping storyline capture the attention of fans until the end. It is a hidden gem in the manga industry and fans should consider reading it before opting to watch its anime adaptation.

The manga, also known as Kanojo, Okarishimasu, is a series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It also received an anime adaptation, following the story of Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student who rents a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara. However, things get complicated as love gets in the way.

Kodansha holds the license for global distribution of the English version of Rent-A-Girlfriend manga series

Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga series has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017. As of September 2023, it has been compiled into 33 volumes. Kodansha holds the license for global distribution of the English version of the manga.

Fans can also access Rent-A-Girlfriend digitally by purchasing the volumes on both Barnes & Noble and ComiXology. Those interested in printed volumes of the English version of the series can buy the same at varying prices from retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and RightStufAnime.

What to expect and official synopsis

Rent-A-Girlfriend is a rollercoaster of emotions as it follows the romantic and comedic misadventures of Kazuya Kinoshita and his rented girlfriend, Chizuru Mizuhara.

The series offers a blend of relatable relationship drama, hilarious misunderstandings, and character growth as it explores the complexities of modern dating and self-discovery.

Rent-A-Girlfriend anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The official synopsis of the title as per Kodansha US reads:

"You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Reeling from a bad breakup, Kazuya rents the beautiful, polite Chizuru for a date. But rock bottom might be so much lower than he thought! Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he’d bargained for… In today’s Japan, 'rental' services can deliver an afternoon with a 'friend,' a 'parent,' even a fake girlfriend!"

It continues:

"After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to 'rent' an emotional connection, and his new 'girlfriend,' who’s trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya’s are intertwined in surprising ways!"

Anime adaptation

Kazuya and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The anime adaptation of Rent-A-Girlfriend was highly anticipated by fans. Directed by Kazuomi Koga and animated by TMS Entertainment, the series brought the manga's captivating storyline to life.

The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, aired from July 11, 2020, to September 26, 2020, on the Super Animeism programming block on MBS and other networks. Crunchyroll licensed the series in Asia for fans outside Japan. In Southeast Asia and South Asia, the series was licensed by Muse Communication and made available on iQIYI.

After the success of the first season, season 2 released on July 2, 2022. It aired until September 17, 2022, and season 3, which premiered on July 8, is currently being broadcast.

