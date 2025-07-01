Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1: Chizuru's apology bewilders Kazuya as their rom-com story continues

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1, titled Routine and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The episode started the adaptation of the Hawaii Trip Arc and saw the return of the beloved cast. Kazuya's monologues and the appearances of the heroines were the major highlights of the episode.

Ad

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 showcased a heartwarming moment between Chizuru and Kazuya when they went on a weekend "date." While it was a date in Kazuya's books, it served as a slightly different purpose for Chizuru.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1: Kazuya gets an invitation from Ruka

Kazuya, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 begins with a flash-forward scene, where Kazuya is seemingly ready to confess his feelings to Chizuru. With a determined expression, he confronts the girl and is about to say something. Following this, the episode focuses on the current events and shows Kazuya's mundane life.

Ad

Trending

Kazuya's morning starts perplexingly, as he wonders whether it's Summer or Fall. While it's October 2, the trees are still fresh with greenery. Meanwhile, Kazuya indulges in his private moments and wishes that he had a girlfriend. Later, the boy heads out to University after enjoying a prolonged vacation. On his way, he bumps into his classmate, Kuri, who greets him with a smile.

Kazuya doesn't recognize Kuri at first due to his tanned skin. Kuri reveals that he went to the beach five times during the summer break. Kazuya is astonished by the revelation, and then asks him about Kibe. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1, Kazuya spots Kibe, who is now dating one of Chizuru's friends.

Ad

Kazuya, Kuri, and Mini (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Suddenly, multiple thoughts rush into his mind about whether Chizuru's friend has told Kibe about his relationship with Chizuru. While he talks to Kuri, Yaemori spots Kazuya from behind and greets him. Interestingly, Kuri knows Mini Yaemori, as they are next-door neighbours. When Mini addresses Kazuya as "Master," Kuri wonders what it's all about.

Ad

However, Kazuya refrains from explaining it. Following this, Kazuya Kinoshita's mind does a cartwheel, as he cannot believe Kuri and Mini are acquaintances. While it's fine for them to know about the rental girlfriend business, he is more worried about them knowing about his relationship with Ruka.

Kazuya also realizes that many things have happened since he has been busy with the film's production. As such, he thinks they need some sort of a resolution. Following this, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 shows Kazuya heading to work. Interestingly, Ruka welcomes him, wearing a maid's outfit.

Ad

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Apparently, the outfit has been handpicked by none other than the Karaoke manager, who likes such clothes. The episode focuses on a moment between Ruka and Kazuya, where the former gets closer to the boy. On the other hand, Ruka overhears the manager talking to Kazuya about an advance.

Ad

Eventually, the boy tells Ruka how he used a rental date to cheer up Chizuru. Ruka lets it slide since he knows about Kazuya's business with Chizuru, but she wants to spend some quality time with the boy. Therefore, she suggests they go on a trip together. When Kazuya asks her about it, she says she wants to go to a hot spring with him.

Ruka and Kazuya in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, Chizuru drinks coffee and remembers how she cried in Kazuya's arms the other night. On the other hand, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1, Kazuya convinces Ruka to go to a nearby bathhouse instead of a hot spring, which she reluctantly accepts.

Ad

Yet, she wants Kazuya to do something about the "emotional damage" he caused to her. When the boy appears clueless, Ruka gets closer and hugs him tightly. She even snuggles her face in his chest and gets him to pat her head.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1: Kazuya and Chizuru's moment

Ruka and Kazuya returns from the bathhouse (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The next day, Kazuya heads to the bathhouse and thinks about the night he spent with Chizuru. At this moment, Ruka appears wearing a yukata. Ruka says she bought the latest edition just because she wants to experience the "going-home-from-summer-festival-vibes" with Kazuya.

Ad

While returning from the bathhouse, Ruka mentions that the "fireworks" were great. When Kazuya reminds her that it's still daytime, Ruka admonishes him and reminds him to play along with her fantasies. She notes that girls are complicated, as they want to be cherished and told that they are cute.

Kazuya realizes that he must become a mind-reader then. Meanwhile, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1, Kazuya still thinks about Chizuru, including how bringing up the park incident to her was the ideal move. On the other hand, when Ruka gets angry, he offers his coat to her.

Ad

Kazuya receives Chizuru's text (Image via TMS Entertaiment)

Kazuya thinks about how great a person Ruka is. However, he cannot lie to himself that he loves Chizuru. That's why he thinks things must change. After returning home, Kazuya discovers something astonishing: Chizuru has texted him, asking if he is free on the weekend. As soon as Kazuya reads Chizuru's text, he becomes flustered.

Ad

He is nervous about replying to her. Eventually, he responds to her text and receives a message shortly after. Chizuru sends him the location of a restaurant to meet up at 11 am. Kazuya is over the moon and begins to dream about the date. He wonders how he should greet her, and whether Chizuru might confess to him.

Chizuru, as seen outside the restaurant (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yet, as a result of dreaming too much, he ends up being sleep-deprived. Kazuya arrives at the designated location and finds Chizuru, not as Mizuhara, but as "Ichinose." They head inside the restaurant and order drinks. Meanwhile, Kazuya overhears a few other customers gossiping about Chizuru's petite looks. One of them even says how jealous they are, and want to go on a date too.

Ad

Suddenly, Kazuya thinks whether it's truly a date. After a period of silence, Chizuru asks Kazuya how things are with Ruka. Kazuya replies that it's fine. She wonders if the boy has had a change of heart or anything of the sort, since many things have happened lately. However, Kazuya responds to her, saying he still hasn't developed feelings for Ruka.

Kazuya and Chizuru in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Finally, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 shows Chizuru pulling out an envelope with cash from her bag and giving it to Kazuya as a sign of apology for how unprofessional she was on their previous date. Kazuya becomes slightly angry at Chizuru for calling herself "unprofessional."

Ad

He reminds her that she was perfect the other day. Chizuru understands Kazuya's perspective and takes the money back. With a smile on her face, Chizuru states that she can be a bit soft sometimes.

While Kazuya doesn't take the money, Chizuru doesn't let him pay for the drinks. Meanwhile, Kazuya wants to be the pillar to Chizuru's weakness. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 ends with Kazuya inviting Chizuru for lunch.

Conclusion

Chizuru Ichinose, as seen smiling (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 1 has officially kicked off the Hawaii Trip Arc from Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga. The episode focused on Kazuya's chemistry with Ruka, and later with Chizuru, as they went to a restaurant.

Ad

The episode also showcased a different side to Chizuru, who apologized to Kazuya for a date that didn't go according to plan. Overall, the episode was a perfect start to the season, featuring the main heroines.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More