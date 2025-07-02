Wind Breaker chapter 185: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 185 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. The previous chapter shows how Natsuki finds comfort in Sakura while some boys are harassing her on the street. Despite being frightened, she finds the courage to apologize. However, one boy then invokes a threat, prompting Sakura to act. He stands up for her and makes it known that trying to extort a child is a shameful act.

The chapter then transitions to a moment of tenderness when Natsuki expresses her fear of being abandoned. Sakura responds by confidently assuring her that it is not too late to learn to trust people again and find actual support.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 release date and time

Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the official site of the anime series, Wind Breaker chapter 185 will be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST for fans in Japan. However, in most other countries around the world, the chapter will be released a day earlier, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, according to their local time zones.

Here is the detailed release date and time of Wind Breaker chapter 185 in different time zones:

Time Zone Date Day Time Pacific Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 11:00 AM British Summer Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 04:00 PM Central European Summer Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 08:30 PM Philippine Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time July 9, 2025 Wednesday 12:00 AM Australia Central Time July 9, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 AM

Wind Breaker chapter 185 countdown

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 185

Wind Breaker chapter 185 will be available to read on the official Kodansha manga reading app, K MANGA. The app is paid, and fans have to make microtransactions to earn points, which they can later use to unlock the upcoming chapter. Fans can download the app on both iOS and Android.

As of now, there is no other option to read the upcoming chapter of Wind Breaker individually until the publisher releases the compiled volume.

Wind Breaker chapter 184 recap

Wind Breaker chapter 184 continues straight away from the cliffhanger at the end of the last chapter, with Sakura standing guard next to Natsuki on the street. The chapter begins with Sakura holding the wrist of a boy who is attempting to hurt Natsuki after she accidentally hit him in the head with an empty can.

The boy taunts Sakura, inquiring as to whether he is her guardian or brother. Sakura calmly replies that he is neither. He mentions that he just came to speak with her. Without sugarcoating the situation, Sakura openly admits that the fault was entirely Natsuki's.

Sakura is expected to bring Natsuki to the orphanage in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via CloverWorks)

Natsuki apologizes to the boy, but instead of accepting her apology, the boy decides to bully her. He walks off as an injured person and falsely states that the can could injure him so badly that he'd have to have costly medical treatment later. He pressures Natsuki to call her parents to pay for his medical bill. With Sakura watching the boy's behaviour, she does not buy into this fake attitude.

As Sakura intervenes to close down the boy's scheme, the boy arrogantly replies that Sakura should keep his nose out of it unless he means to pay the bills himself. This disrespect enrages Sakura. Without waiting, Sakura sharply twists the boy's arm, shocking him and his group of friends.

Keeping his calm tone, Sakura reminds them that Natsuki apologized sincerely and that bullying her some more is unnecessary and shameful. He dares them to confront him personally if they want to pursue the matter further. Knowing they are no match for Sakura's determination, the boys beat a hasty retreat without incident.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 is expected to feature Kotoha (Image via CloverWorks)

Once the boys have gone, Sakura texts Kotoha, letting her know that he has located Natsuki and will return her to the orphanage sometime. However, despite his reassuring message, Natsuki does not move.

Later in the Wind Breaker chapter 185, Natsuki finally speaks about her pain. She confesses that she doesn't want to experience the same heartbreak that led to her current situation. She reveals that her mother had promised to return to her, but did not, and that left a wound in her heart.

She believes that if she stays detached, she might avoid feeling that same pain again. As she spoke, tears fell her cheeks, showing the control this fear had over her.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 is expected to feature Natsuki (Image via Kodansha)

Rather than reassure her otherwise, Sakura tells Natsuki she is not weird for feeling that way—she is just afraid, and that is entirely normal. He shocks her by admitting that he once felt the same way. He reminds her that if she were given an actual choice, he thinks she would prefer to be around others, not alone forever.

In an attempt to alleviate her pain, Sakura adds that arriving in this town could be the best thing that ever occurred to her. He clarifies with a soft smile that in this town, it is almost impossible to stay alone because all options are friendly, intrusive, and eager to care for one another. He explains how, upon initial arrival, he also fought this intimacy, but came to see the affection it brought to his life.

In the final scene, Sakura regards Natsuki with peaceful reassurance and assures her that, although he does not know her mother, he understands her fear. He reminds her that it is not too late to change her mind and let people in. He reassuringly promises that after she meets all the people in the town and the orphanage, she will realize that being alone is no longer her exclusive reality.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 185 (speculative)

After the events of the previous chapter, the focus will shift back to the orphanage. After Sakura's comment on the people of the town, Natsuki will probably accept her new home at the orphanage. Since the last chapter formed a bond between Sakura and Natsuki, it will be exciting to see how things go further between them.

The chapter also highlights a parallel between Sakura and Natsuki, which was precisely how fans predicted.

