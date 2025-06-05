Does Togame have feelings for Sakura in Wind Breaker? Explained

Wind Breaker is an exciting series that features delinquent high school students while examining key themes of strength, redemption, and friendship. Out of an ensemble of compelling characters, Jo Togame, the second-in-command for Shishitoren, and Haruka Sakura, the new student at Bofurin High School, are notable for the relationship that develops between them, based on the violence encountered during the fights. It raises the question for viewers: Does Togame have feelings for Sakura in Wind Breaker?

No, Togame does not have any romantic feelings for Sakura. In their combat encounters, Togame feels a strong association with Sakura that leads him to share a sense of justice and empathize with the things that he thinks Sakura is feeling. This is clear in the moments when Togame starts questioning his beliefs and future with Shishitoren. This was influenced directly by Sakura's words and actions during their confrontations. Those confrontations become places to share emotions.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker manga/anime.

Explaining Togame's feelings towards Sakura in Wind Breaker

Togame as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

In Wind Breaker, Jo Togame's feelings toward Haruka Sakura change thoroughly, progressing from a sense of hatred to one of reverence and respect. Their fight in the Shishitoren arc acts as a turning point, not only physically but also fundamentally as a fight of emotions and philosophical ideologies.

From the outset, and as the first lieutenant of Shishitoren, Togame is a stoic and unyielding enforcer of the gang's codes. He enters the story already resistant to Sakura and initially expresses disgust at Sakura's aspirations to elevate himself beyond everyone. But when the fight breaks out and Togame begins to see Sakura's unwavering methodology towards justice, and relentless commitment to honor and truth, Togame begins to respect him.

This is very evident when Sakura highlights to Togame and the gang how poorly a middle schooler was treated, and makes Togame consider the consequences of the actions of Shishitoren and what they had become.

As Togame continues to fight, he begins to have a series of flashbacks to the formative years of his time in Shishitoren and the camaraderie he shared with their leader, Choji. The recollection of these memories, combined with Sakura's words, leads Togame to a moment of clarity, and he begins to realize his own choices.

Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Their battle comes to an end as both fighters finally strike each other with an understanding of each other's plight. They find themselves laughing as they break the bonds of violence of their association, to see a current of shared values that lies below the surface. Togame's choice to take the withdrawal and let Sakura win the fight signifies that he has undergone a change as he recognizes Sakura's virtue.

In the aftermath, Togame's behavior also reflects his developed point of view. He genuinely apologizes for all the things he has done wrong and wants to make things right in Shishitoren. This is not just personal repentance, but he has changed because of the impact Sakura has had on him.

Final thoughts

Togame does not possess romantic feelings towards Sakura; instead, he has a sincere respect based on shared principles. In their intense, revealing confrontation, Togame relates to Sakura's moral integrity and then begins to question his own path. The emotion is transformative for Togame as he leaves behind mindless loyalty and accepts responsibility.

Their connection was built on understanding, not affection, and was a reflection of Sakura's values through which Togame was reshaped. As a result of her influence, Togame's transformation directly resulted from his interaction with Sakura, making the relationship one of the more substantial connections in Wind Breaker.

