Wind Breaker chapter 184: Sakura defends Natsuki as her painful past reveals her reluctance to getting attached

Wind Breaker chapter 184 was speculated to form a bond between the recently introduced young girl at the orphanage, Natsuki, and Sakura. Released officially on July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST, the chapter was indeed mainly focused on the same.

The chapter provides a touching scene when Sakura stands up to Natsuki during a street fight gone wrong. His courageous act chases away bullies who attempt to bully her after she makes a blunder. This reveals his protective nature.

The chapter transitions into an emotional heart-to-heart as Natsuki uncovers her abandonment fear and why she pushes others away. Sakura's blunt words make her realize she's not the only one feeling this way.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 184.

Wind Breaker chapter 184 shows Sakura standing up for Natsuki

Wind Breaker chapter 184 begins right after the last cliffhanger ended. Sakura stands protectively next to Natsuki in the street. Sakura is holding the wrist of a boy who tries to harass her after she hit him with the empty can by accident.

He asks Sakura if she is Natsuki's guardian or her brother. Sakura, calmly, denies that she is either and just came to talk to Natsuki. Without defending her actions, Sakura firmly states that everything was indeed Natsuki’s fault.

Hearing Sakura’s words, Natsuki lowers her head and apologizes to the boy for hitting him. But rather than accepting her apology, the boy turns around and taunts her that they can hurt him seriously, and now his medical bills will amount to a lot of money. He requests that she call her parents to compensate for the so-called medical bills. Sakura is able to see through his act.

Sakura protects Natsuki in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via Clover Works)

Wind Breaker chapter 184 shows that when Sakura attempts to intervene in an effort to put a stop to the boy's nonsense, the boy fires back at him, instructing him to mind his own business unless he intends to pay the bills himself. This arrogant behavior instantly infuriates Sakura. Without delay, Sakura twists his arm sharply, shocking both him and his group.

Sakura informs the boy and his group that Natsuki has sincerely apologized and that bullying a child over something like this is pathetic. He advises him that if he really wants to pursue this, he can settle the issue head-on with him instead.

Once the boys leave, Sakura messages Kotoha to inform her that he has found Natsuki and will be bringing her to the orphanage soon. However, even after considerable time, Natsuki remains still, refusing to move.

Sakura informs Kotoha about Natsuki in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via Clover Works)

Later in the Wind Breaker chapter 184, Sakura asks why she always wants to be alone. Natsuki begins to speak and explains that she doesn't want to go through the same painful thing again. She explains that her mom promised to come back for her once, but she never did.

She confesses to Sakura that the hurt of having been left behind was so terrible that she never wished to let people into her life or become attached to anyone again.

Natsuki starts crying in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via Clover Works)

She says that if she allows people to get attached to her, she fears they will abandon her like her mother. She thinks that if she starts distancing herself from people, she could avoid getting abandoned once again.

Sakura informs her that she's not weird for thinking like that—she's just scared. Sakura surprises Natsuki by revealing that she is just like him. He informs her that he understands why she feels like that. He goes on to say that, if she has a choice, he's sure that she would want to be with someone over being entirely alone.

Wind Breaker chapter 184 shows Sakura attempts to ease the tension by saying that Natsuki is fairly fortunate to have ended up in this town. He explains that it's almost impossible to remain alone in a town like this.

He tells her that the folks at the orphanage are just the beginning—nearly everyone in this town is pushy, nurturing, and set on inserting themselves into each other's lives. He chuckles as he explains to her that he was just like her when he arrived here. He thought he didn't need anyone, and was frustrated by everyone trying to draw him in.

However, things turned out quite the opposite. Sakura quietly informs Natsuki that closing everyone out may be safer, but it also means ending the possibility of being loved and supported once more.

Wind Breaker chapter 184 closing scene shows Sakura reminding Natsuki it’s not too late to trust the people

Later in Wind Breaker chapter 184, Sakura tells Natsuki that while he doesn’t know what her mother was truly like, he understands her fear of being abandoned again. He admits that it is okay to be afraid, but lets her know that it is not too late to make a choice for herself.

He says gently that once she meets everyone in this town, she will likely learn that being alone is no longer option.

