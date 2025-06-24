Wind Breaker chapter 184: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 184 is scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025, at 12 am, according to the Japanese Standard Time (JST). The chapter will be available to read online on the official Kodansha app, K MANGA.

The previous chapter is dedicated to Natsuki and her hostile reaction to her welcome party at the orphanage. She demands isolation and refuses Kotoha and Umemiya's kind gestures of offering her food and drink. During Kotoha's gentle attempts, Natsuki smashed up the food and nearly assaulted Kotoha verbally and physically.

During the confrontation, Sakura steps in and scolds Natsuki for wasting Kotoha's food. Natsuki resists violently and runs away. The chapter ends with Sakura silently holding her ground while defending the girl from a stranger, implying he might be the first person who does not simply give up on her.

Wind Breaker chapter 184 release date and time

Sakura is expected to feature in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 184 will be released for Japanese fans on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For most fans worldwide, the next chapter will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, considering their local time zones.

Here is the Wind Breaker chapter 184 release date and time in different parts of the world with their respective time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time July 1, 2025 08:00 am Eastern Standard Time July 1, 2025 11:00 am British Summer Time July 1, 2025 04:00 pm Central European Summer Time July 1, 2025 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time July 1, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Standard Time July 1, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time July 2, 2025 12:00 am Australia Central Time July 2, 2025 12:30 am

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 184?

Fans can read the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 184 on the K MANGA app, available on both Android and iOS. The app works on a points basis—to read a chapter, readers have to make a microtransaction to earn points, which they can trade to gain access to a chapter.

At the time of writing this article, there is no other option to read the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 184 individually on any other platform.

Wind Breaker chapter 183 recap

Natsuki is introduced as an aggressive girl in Wind Breaker chapter 184 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 183 picks up directly where the previous chapter left off, concentrating mainly on the problematic introduction of Natsuki at the orphanage. It is introduced with Natsuki screaming at a caretaker at her welcoming party, telling her to leave her alone.

The reaction is unanticipated by all, including Sakura, who silently observes before seeking an explanation from Umemiya. Umemiya clarifies that Natsuki just got there the previous night and has been distant to everyone ever since. He calls her the Star of the Party, informing fans she denied even breakfast and stayed in her room, locked away.

Umemiya as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Umemiya provides additional context, stating that the majority of children who end up at the orphanage have problematic histories, so it is not uncommon for them to act out. He also quotes Yuki Shitara's notion that children like Natsuki are likely to explode in a temper first. He teasingly calls Natsuki the biggest hothead after Kotoha, which catches Sakura off guard, as she never pictured Kotoha being anything but serene and nice.

Kotoha is different, though, from what Natsuki anticipates. She comes up to Natsuki softly, saying that she was looking forward to seeing her. But Natsuki, icy and shut off, rebuffs her verbally, insisting not to be spoken to like a friend.

Observing remotely, Sakura believes that Kotoha has every motive to counterattack—but she doesn't. Instead, Kotoha smiles and presents her with a piece of cake she had baked. Umemiya comes to join them soon afterward, complimenting Kotoha as their "master chef" and reminding Natsuki there's plenty more food if she wants.

Kotoha as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The other children also attempt to greet her, but Natsuki remains aggressive. Umemiya kindly informs her that the orphanage is not just a home—it's a family. But this anger only provokes Natsuki more.

Kotoha is still calm even then. Natsuki doesn’t soften. She lashes out again—this time physically—grabbing a plate and attempting to strike Kotoha. At this point, Sakura steps in, grabbing Natsuki’s wrist to stop her. He informs her that he doesn't care what she's angry about, but spoiling the meal wasn't fair to anybody, particularly when they had all been anticipating it.

Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Natsuki doesn't welcome his interference either. She kicks Sakura and runs out of the building, again screaming for him to leave her alone. The chapter concludes outside the orphanage, where Natsuki remains angry and kicks a can that strikes a boy.

The boy is angry and strides over to her, reaching out as if to prolong the fight. Sakura then intervenes. He takes hold of the boy's arm and stands between Natsuki and harm, silently protecting her. The chapter ends on that quiet but powerful moment, suggesting Sakura might be the first to really stand by her side.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 184 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

Since the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger, where Sakura tries to help Natsuki from the boy who tries to hit her, the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 184 will most likely continue from there.

As many fans on social media are speculating, Natsuki's character will help make Sakura more mentally mature. It will also be interesting to see how Natsuki contributes to finding Sakura his main goal.

