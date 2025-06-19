Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12: Umemiya reveals the truth behind Bofurin's creation as Takiishi Chika makes his first appearance

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 was expected to feature how Umemiya handles the situation of Yamato Endo, when Sakura and others will explain to him about the whole event that took place at the Keisei Street. Officially premiered on Friday, June 20, 2025, it indeed focused on the same thing, while at the same time talking about the early formation of Bofurin.

The episode reveals more information about Bofurin’s past as Umemiya recounts the group's beginnings, and who their biggest rival is—Endo. Although the rooftop meeting starts casually by nibbling on sandwiches and drinking coffee, the atmosphere turns tense when Umemiya reveals that Bofurin never really beat Endo’s group, as they chose chaos over peace.

This does not deter Sakura from making his bold promise to defend the town, impressing Umemiya. The episode ends with the emergence of old Furin’s strongest legend, Takiishi Chika, marking the beginning of the conflict to come.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 shows the transformation of Furin into Bofurin

Sakura, Nirei, and Suo on the rooftop in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 picks up right where the previous episode ended, on the rooftop of Furin High. Nirei immediately points out that the presence of all Four Kings and their aides means something serious happened on the streets. Just then, Umemiya arrives—unexpectedly late.

Umemiya lightens the mood by bringing sandwiches from Kotoha’s café and even enlists Sugishita to help serve coffee. The setting begins to feel more like a relaxed gathering than a serious discussion. But Hiragi snaps everyone back to reality, urging Umemiya to talk about the real issue. When Nirei offers to explain the street incident, Umemiya declines, stating that Tsubaki has already informed him.

Turning his attention to Sakura, Umemiya asks for his opinion on Endo after their meeting. Sakura simply calls Endo a bad guy. Umemiya laughs at the blunt answer and adds that Tsubaki mentioned Endo had taken an interest in Sakura. Umemiya then declares that for Sakura to understand Endo, he must first understand the origin of Bofurin.

Umemiya asks Sakura about his views on Endo in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Nirei interrupts and gives a summary of how Umemiya and his friends enrolled in Furin High, challenged rival factions, unified them, and transformed the school into Bofurin, defenders of the town. But Umemiya says there’s more to it. He asks Nirei how well he knows the details, especially about what was left behind—the shadows.

Nirei recounts that two years ago, on April 7th, five students joined Furin and began systematically defeating rival factions. Instead of humiliating them, they made allies of their enemies, slowly reducing conflict. Within a year, they achieved what no one had before—complete unification. That transformation birthed Bofurin.

Umemiya agrees but says Nirei missed something important—the shadows in the story. Sakura asks what those shadows are, and Nirei guesses that it has to do with Endo.

Nirei reveals Furin's story in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Umemiya then tests Nirei’s knowledge about Endo. Nirei says everyone at Furin knows of him. He was a first-year student ike Umemiya, but unlike the Five, Endo created an elite and violent group no one could defeat. They even attacked other schools, leaving behind destruction so complete it was said to resemble a battlefield scorched to the ground.

Nirei claims Endo was the final obstacle in Furin’s unification, but he was defeated. However, Endo’s group refused to join Bofurin and disappeared, becoming the shadows. But Umemiya corrects him. First, Endo and his crew aren’t driven by resentment. In fact, Endo has now set his eyes back on Furin. Second, Umemiya’s group never actually defeated Endo’s group. They chose to leave on their own before the one-year mark.

Endo's group leaves Furin as revealed in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 then shows Umemiya explaining that while they fought multiple times, no clear winner ever emerged. The Five aimed to bring unity and peace, but Endo’s group represented the old Furin—raw, chaotic, and violent. When they realized their ideals couldn’t coexist, they left to create their own version of Furin elsewhere, taking the chaos with them. Now, those shadows are returning, and there's a risk they might try to restore the old Furin.

Sakura doesn’t seem fazed. He laughs and says he welcomes the challenge. If Endo and his group return, that only saves Bofurin the trouble of seeking them out. Sakura declares that it doesn’t matter who shows up—they’ll knock them all down. Protecting the town is what Bofurin stands for.

Endo as seen in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 shows Umemiya is visibly impressed. He laughs and admits he’s genuinely glad that Sakura came to their town. If things escalate, he’s more than willing to leave Endo to Sakura. Umemiya confesses that he rarely takes an interest in people, but when he does, he gives it everything.

He also shares a surprising detail—despite being at Furin at the same time, he and Endo never fought directly. Moreover, Endo wasn’t the strongest person at Furin. That title belongs to someone else—Takiishi Chika, the only man Umemiya could never defeat.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 closing scene debuts Takiishi Chika

Takiishi Chika as seen in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 12 then shifts to a new scene where Takiishi Chika finally makes his first appearance. In classic delinquent fashion, Chika defeats a group of guys occupying a spot he wanted for launching fireworks. When Endo asks why he piled the beaten bodies together, Chika says it’ll make the fireworks fly higher.

This final moment teases the return of another legend and signals that the battles to come may be far more intense than anything Bofurin has faced before.

