Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11: Endo’s provocation sparks Sakura’s frustration as Suzuri finds peace through Tsubakino

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 was expected to focus on Yamato Endo and his reasoning for appearing suddenly at Keisei Street. The episode indeed follows this theme, while also revealing more about Suzuri and GRAVEL's first steps in the right direction.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11, titled After the Storm, was released on June 13, 2025, at 12.26 am JST, according to Crunchyroll, the official streaming partner of the series. The episode reveals that Endo hired the GRAVEL to abduct Shizuka. He also mocks Sakura by telling him he is unfit for Furin and should be alone.

Despite the group's frustrations after Endo leaves, the evening takes a turn for the better—Suzuri finds joy in playing video games and sharing a lovely meal together.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 shows Endo mocking Sakura and a new threat on the horizon

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 begins with Sakura and his friends having dinner in a hotel, joined by Suzuri and the other members of GRAVEL. Everything seems carefree on the surface, with everyone laughing and bonding over food.

However, Sakura is visibly troubled, struggling to forgive something Yamato Endo did previously. That deep-seated anger quietly festers beneath the surface. The scene shifts to a flashback on Keisei Street.

Endo approaches the group, announcing that he has obtained another Furin card. This takes Sakura and the first-years by surprise, as they have no idea how Endo recognized them despite them not being in their uniforms.

When Tsubakino angrily questions why Endo is there, Endo arrogantly declares that he can go wherever he wants. In dramatic fashion, he leaps from a building but lands awkwardly.

Sakura feels the bloodlust for Endo in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

As he approaches, the air grows thick. Sakura senses an overwhelming bloodlust, particularly from Tsubakino and Kanji. Endo remains composed, noting how long it has been since they last saw him and even dares them to keep staring at him, adding that it excites him.

Suzuri then steps forward and tells Endo that he was looking for him. At that moment, a shocking truth is unveiled—Endo is the one who orchestrated Shizuka's abduction. Sakura’s anger erupts, and he demands an explanation. Instead of responding, Endo casually asks Tsubakino to introduce him to the first-years.

Tsubakino then confesses that Endo is a former Furin member from his own year. This revelation stuns everyone. Suo even mentions that he's heard of Endo. Nirei points out that all Furin members are aware of him—he's a legend.

However, Sakura remains unfazed. To him, someone who orders abductions can't truly be considered a legend. Yet, Endo has taken notice of Sakura and remembers seeing him during the KEEL vs Bofurin fight. Endo was present then, too.

Yamato Endo comments on Sakura's worth in Furin in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 (Image via Clover Works)

Endo makes a sharp comment—he doesn't believe someone like Sakura is suited for Furin. He asks Sakura to leave because he feels his ability is being wasted. Surprisingly, Nirei comes to the defense of Sakura. Despite his trembling voice, he admits that he was mistaken about Sakura.

Before he can say another word, Tsubakino and Kanji attempt a surprise attack on Endo, but he easily dodges them. Kanji tells Endo that no one is more suitable for Furin than Sakura. Suo and Sakura also step in, intensifying the confrontation. Endo clarifies that he's not teasing Sakura, but instead praising him. He insists that Sakura would be better off alone, without the group's restraints.

Sakura firmly denies this, stating that Endo can't decide where he belongs. Now, Suzuri intervenes, clarifying that this entire drama started because of him. He explains that Endo only came to check on him, and it was supposed to be between the two of them.

Suzuri then kneels and bows his head, asking Endo to leave and not involve anyone else. This amuses Endo. He laughs at Suzuri’s sincerity, saying he’s seen people grovel before but never with so much passion.

Suzuri kneels down in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

Still, Endo says he’ll back off—for now. He mentions that the man who hired him has been involved in shady activities and only needed some fright. He assures that Shizuka will be left in peace. Before leaving, Endo warns that he will come back to Furin for a proper visit.

When Sakura tries to prevent his departure, Endo coldly pushes him aside, taunting him as a helpless first-year. Later, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 reveals that Sakura is still angry about how Endo treated him. Suzuri apologizes to the whole group, accepting fault.

However, Sakura explains it wasn't about Suzuri—it was about Endo's attitude. He's not upset that Endo came in; he's upset about what Endo represents. The mood gradually lightens, and Tsubakino instructs Suzuri to eat while the food is still warm. Suzuri eats and suddenly starts crying, stating that he has never tasted anything so delicious in his life.

Tsubakino smiles and informs him that with GRAVEL on the right track, Suzuri doesn't have to worry about eating anymore. Tsubakino then asks Suzuri what it was that he was fond of—something they had discussed previously.

Tsubakino asks Suzuri about his likes in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 reveals that Suzuri is a fan of video games. Just when it seems they can't even play in the hotel, Hidaka surprises everyone with a gaming console. The others rush to him and start playing a racing game, which Suzuri loves dearly. The atmosphere becomes carefree, giving them all a moment of peace.

Later, Kanji quietly asks Tsubakino about his strategy with Endo. Tsubakino replies that he's already informed Umemiya. Kanji remarks that he didn't expect Endo to go after Sakura, especially since Endo rarely praises anyone. He warns that something bigger may be on the horizon.

Tsubakino receives a message on his phone. Without wasting time, he turns to Sakura, Suo, and Nirei, instructing them to meet on the school rooftop first thing in the morning.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 closing event sees Umemiya arrive to address the rooftop gathering

Umemiya and other members of the Bofurin in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

The following morning, all the Four Kings and other members, including Sakura, Nirei, and Suo, gather on the rooftop as mentioned in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11. The tension in the air suggests that something significant is about to unfold.

Moments later, Umemiya enters the scene, indicating that something serious will occur, such as an announcement or perhaps a confrontation. The episode ends abruptly after he arrives, leaving a sense of suspense about what will happen next.

