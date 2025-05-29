Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9: Tsubakino enters the fray as Shizuka and Kanji's romantic past is revealed

Following the introduction of GRAVEL in the previous episode, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 was expected to see the Roppo Ichiza quickly lose control of the situation. Officially released on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the installment did see the fight get out of hand, but not exactly how fans thought it would.

Ad

Despite this slight alteration to expectations, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 primarily focused on continuing the plot points which were established in the previous episode. This included the fight against Shuhei Suzuri and GRAVEL, as well as Shizuka Narita’s romantic relationship with Kanji Nakamura.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 sees Tsubakino make his combat debut against Suzuri

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 began with Tasuku Tsubakino and the Sakaki twins trying to distract and cheer up Shizuka Narita by having Uryu Sakaki dress up in funny outfits. However, she was clearly worried and distracted by Kanji Nakamura’s involvement in the fight. After they tried giving her a pep talk, she went to the bathroom. The trio then deduced that the fight likely had something to do with her, as Shizuka was revealed to have run out of the restaurant.

Ad

Focus then shifted to the GRAVEL fight, where Shuhei Suzuri was impressed but not worried by how many GRAVEL members had been taken out. Focus then shifted to Haruka Sakura, who was trying to protect as many Roppo Ichiza members as he could while thinking of Akihiko Nirei during the KEEL fight. He also explained that he realized the truth behind Kanji’s words of protecting Keisei Street, and that it meant the other Roppo Ichiza members were in trouble.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 saw Kanji save Sakura as he was briefly distracted, who then almost punched Sakura in a daze. He then told Sakura to go back to the bar since he promised Tsubakino that he and the others would return safe and sound. Akihito Miyoshi, Ritsu Otawa, and Shogo Hidaka all agreed with Kanji while telling them they’d treat them to food later. He tried arguing with them at first, but Kanji made it clear their safety was his top priority.

Ad

Kanji almost attacks Sakura in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Miyoshi implored Hayato Suo to force Sakura to comply, which he did as Suzuri proclaimed that his and GRAVEL’s victory was inevitable. As Sakura cursed himself for not being stronger, Suo said they had to go protect Shizuka. However, she arrived at the fight at that moment, putting a stop to it as Suzuri realized she was his target. Kanji asked her why she came and told her to go back, but she instead offered herself up to GRAVEL so the Roppo Ichiza’s fighting could end.

Ad

However, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 saw Nirei get in front of her and explain that he understood how powerless she felt better than anyone. He added that Kanji and co clearly wanted to protect her, and that letting her go with GRAVEL would put their efforts and wounds to waste. She thanked him and said she understood how they felt about her, and that she felt similarly.

This prompted a flashback to when she first came to town and met Kanji, saying she was accepted immediately despite being a stranger. After giving her his coat on a cold winter night, he implored her to sing for her, which led to her performing at Ougi. She added that life had been like a dream since then, both for getting to make so many friends and falling in love with Kanji for the first time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 saw her conclude that she likewise couldn’t let others get hurt for her after experiencing a lifetime’s worth of happiness. As she pleaded with Nireo to let her go, Suzuri laughed at this and explained that he and others from Sunaba don’t get to think like that. This also led to the reveal that Shizuka was originally from Sunaba. A rich man offered to buy her, but she ran off, and ended up in Keisei Street where she met Kanji.

Ad

He called her a fool and said that the current state of Keisei Street was all her fault, which prompted Kanji to attack Suzuri while telling Shizuka to go back. Suzuri sicked his goons on him while calling out to Shizuka, who started running towards him. As she did so, she told herself she’d be fine and that she could go on with the memories she made on Keisei Street. Kanji implored Sakura to stop her as the two ran at each other, but the Sakaki twins got there first.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 then saw Tsubakino arrive, approaching Shizuka while she continued to say it was her fault people were getting hurt. He asked her what she wanted to do, to which she said she wanted to be together with everyone. Tsubakino said he wanted this too as he hugged her, telling her everything was okay now. Suzuri then called out to Tsubakino and said it was cruel to let Shizuka live a life that wasn’t fit for her.

Ad

The Sakaki twins put on an impressive show of skill and strength in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Tsubakino began laughing at this, accusing Suzuri of just being jealous of her. As the fight began again, Tsubakino tasked Sakura and co with protecting Shizuka, making it clear this was a sign of his faith in them. He and the Sakaki twins then entered the fight, calling out Suzuri as his while asking the Sakaki twins to clear a path. They quickly did so with incredible synergy, while Tsubakino handled any stragglers that came his way before confronting Suzuri.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 saw Sakura give Shizuka advice on how to get past her emotions while also promising to protect her. As the fight swung back in Tsubakino and co’s favor, Suzuri got frustrated to the point of throwing the first punch on Tsubakino. However, he easily blocked it before they traded blows. The episode ended with Suzuri landing a big hit on Tsubakino, who returned the favor and got serious.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Tsubakino’s fight against Suzuri having officially begun by the end of the previous episode, fans can expect the next installment to primarily focus on its continuation. It also seems likely that Suzuri’s presumably sad backstory will be touched upon given how much time is being spent on developing his ideals as antithetical to Tsubakino’s.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More