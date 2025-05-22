Wind Breaker season 2 casts Demon Slayer's Tanjiro in Roppo Ichiza Arc

Thursday, May 22, 2025 saw Wind Breaker season 2 announce its casting of Natsuki Hanae as Shuhei Suzuri via the franchise’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) account. Hanae is likely best known as the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of the television Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series.

Ad

In addition to announcing the casting, the official X account for the franchise also shared a character visual of Suzuri. This visual also featured a short description of the character in Japanese. A translated version of this description can be found on the official website for the Wind Breaker season 2 anime series.

Wind Breaker season 2 casts voice of Tokyo Ghoul’s Ken Kaneki and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Natsuki Hanae’s debut as Shuhei Suzuri came on Thursday, May 22, 2025 with the official release of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8. The installment introduced both Suzuri himself, as well as the GRAVEL group which he leads. While the anime has yet to delve into the character’s backstory or origins, it is expected to do so in the coming installments as he clashes with Haruka Sakura and co. The official website’s description of the character is as follows:

Ad

“He is the leader of GRAVEL, a group from the Sunaba district. He leads a large group of members and doesn't go to school or work, instead making a living as a mercenary or subcontractor for other teams. There is no light in his eyes, and there is something strange about the words he speaks. He accepts a request for money and has come to target Shizuka.”

Ad

As mentioned above, Hanae is likely best known as the voice of Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado. His next most recognizable role is likely Ken Kaneki, the protagonist of the Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise (and Kaneki’s alter ego, Haise Sasaki). Other notable roles include Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite, Kosei Arima from Your Lie in April, the titular Vanitas from The Case Study of Vanitas, and Dandadan’s Ken “Okarun” Takakura.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of mangaka Satoru Nii’s original series. It premiered in Japan on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and is unofficially confirmed to run for a total of 12 episodes. CloverWorks once again returns to animate the series. The anime features a returning cast from the first season, and many notable returning staff members as well.

Nii’s original manga began serialization on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket manga website in January 2021, where it is still ongoing today. 168 of the manga’s currently released 179 chapters have been collected into 21 compilation volumes. Of these 21, 20 are either currently available or scheduled for official release in English in either print or digital versions. The manga’s print versions will receive an accelerated English release starting in July 2025.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More