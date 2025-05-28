Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview teases Tsubakino and co entering the fight

Given GRAVEL’s introduction in the previous episode and the Roppo Ichiza’s refusal to back down, fans are desperate to learn what Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 has in store. However, it’s unlikely that the upcoming installment of the beloved shonen anime series leaks in any capacity prior to its official release on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Thankfully, the official website for the television anime series has released both Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview images and a brief synopsis of the episode’s events. Excitingly, it seems fans will finally get to see Tasuku Tsubakino enter the fight against GRAVEL as Haruka Sakura, the Roppo Ichiza and co struggle against the team.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview sees Sakura and co start to panic against GRAVEL

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview begins by recounting previous events, effectively confirming that the upcoming installment will continue the ongoing narrative. It confirms that GRAVEL is pursuing Shizuka Narita, calling them a “ragtag group from the Sunaba district” and describing them as “notorious for their bad public order.” It also establishes that they began wreaking havoc on Keisei Street in order to get to Shizuka.

However, as seen in the previous episode, Kanji Nakamura and his Roppo Ichiza group choose to fight against them despite being spent from their prior battle. Haruka Sakura, Hayato Suo, and Akihiko Nirei also choose to help fight against GRAVEL. Unfortunately, the synopsis dives into the upcoming episode’s events by calling it a “difficult battle against the overwhelming numbers of GRAVEL.”

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview synopsis also emphasizes that the members of GRAVEL keep coming at them regardless of how many are defeated. This is presumably what sets up the events the synopsis ends on, which teases that Tasuku Tsubakino and the others guarding Shizuka Narita get involved in the fight. While the synopsis doesn’t explicitly say this, there’s little room for alternate interpretation considering the preceding plot description.

The preview images for the upcoming installment also fall in line with this assumption, specifically via two shots of Kanji Nakamura and Haruka Sakrua. The former is seen preparing to throw a punch with a look of rage and concern on his face, further highlighted by his apparent injuries. The latter is seen in the midst of combat with an even more worried expression, to the point where it seems his attention is being wholly taken out of the fight.

The other two preview images for the upcoming episode focus on Tsubakino and co. The first one seemingly has Tsubakino and the Sakaki twins trying to cheer up Shizuka but failing. This is evidenced by one of them wearing a comedic mask, while the other and Tsubakino are seen reacting with shock and concern. The final preview image focuses on Shizuka herself, seeing her with a worried smile.

Final thoughts

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 preview images tease Sakura being pushed to his breaking point (Image via CloverWorks)

While the above is merely an interpretation of the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 and could be proven wrong with the official release, the installment should follow a similar path. Virtually the only major deviation would be if Tsubakino’s implied fight doesn’t fully begin in the coming release and is merely set up. However, more likely than not, the concern Sakura and Kanji are showing is a result of GRAVEL breaking through them, thus forcing Tsubakino to fight.

