Gachiakuta episode 2: Rudo awakens as a Giver, while Enjin is introduced

Gachiakuta episode 2, titled The Inhabited, was released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, on Japanese TV channels and international streaming services, including Crunchyroll. The episode followed Rudo as he awakened his abilities as a Giver and fought against the Trash Beasts.

Although he showcased courage and resolve against the alien beasts, he was soon outnumbered. Luckily, he was saved by a man who introduced himself as Enjin. He saw Rudo's potential as a Giver and invited him to join the Cleaners, an organization responsible for exterminating Trash Beasts.

Gachiakuta episode 2 was a visual treat, showcasing Rudo and Enjin's abilities. Additionally, the episode marked a new beginning for Rudo, who discovered a habitation in what he otherwise thought was Hell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 2.

Gachiakuta episode 2: Rudo confronts the Trash Beasts

Young Rudo in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 2 begins with a scene from the past, where a young Rudo overhears some people talking about the tribesfolk being dropped into the pit for their crimes. Yet, he always thought it was strange that nobody considered what would happen to those who fell into the pit.

Back to the present, Rudo is seen running from the bizarre Trash Beasts who are chasing him. He wonders what those creatures are. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 2, one of the creatures snaps its jaws toward Rudo, who rolls over to the other side and witnesses a human skull lying on the ground. Horrified and disgusted by the sight, Rudo screams and curses the Apostles who dropped the man into this hell.

While climbing a pile of trash, Rudo trips and falls into filth. Suddenly, he experiences breathing troubles and realizes the air around the hellscape is truly toxic. Sensing danger, Rudo feels he must go somewhere safe. Yet, he only sees filth on the farthest horizon. Rudo begins to vomit blood and curses himself for his incapacity.

Trash Beast in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, the creatures approach the weakened Rudo, who wonders what he can do before it's too late. As he starts losing consciousness, Rudo hallucinates and sees Regto's corpse next to him, staring deep into his eyes. Suddenly, he remembers the things he must do: Find Regto's killer and beat the ones who framed him.

With the newfound resolve, Rudo picks up a pipe from the pile of trash and smashes a Trash Beast on its face. Meanwhile, in Gachiakuta episode 2, a masked person with an umbrella sitting on the heaps of trash looks at the scene through a pair of binoculars. The man senses something interesting.

Meanwhile, Rudo picks up another piece of trash, a roof plate, from nearby and uses it to slash through a Trash Beast. Yet, eventually, he becomes wearied of the thick, toxic air and lets his guard down. At this moment, a gigantic Trash Beast appears behind him. Rudo sees no way to avoid contact.

Rudo and the Trash Beast (Image via Bones Film)

Just then, in Gachiakuta episode 2, the masked person, who was watching Rudo's battle, appears on the scene. Rudo opens his eyes and sees the man holding an umbrella over them. The man then kicks Rudo and forcibly puts a mask on his face, which allows him to breathe again.

Following this, Rudo starts asking the masked man questions about the place and the creatures. Although the man tells him to keep it down, Rudo doesn't listen. He shouts and throws a ruckus, which finally ticks off the man. He screams at Rudo, saying that it's not an underground place but the surface where Spherites dump their waste.

Enjin in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Furthermore, the trash creatures are called Aberrant Beasts, which cannot be defeated with normal weapons. After answering Rudo's questions, the man focuses on the Trash Beasts. He demonstrates his umbrella, which transforms into a weapon with octa-blades. The man shreds the Trash Beasts using his weapon.

Rudo watches in disbelief as the masked man kills every Trash Beast one by one. Eventually, the man takes off his mask and introduces himself as Enjin, a Cleaner. As soon as he opens his mask, Enjin smells the stink around and puts it back on.

Gachiakuta episode 2: Rudo's powers as a Giver

Rudo, as seen surprised (Image via Bones Film)

After being rescued by Enjin, Rudo falls unconscious. After waking up, he finds himself being dragged in chains by the cleaner. Enjin teases Rudo about falling asleep, while the boy demands to be released so that he can go back and seek revenge. Enjin mentions that the "Sky" is called the Sphere in the Ground, and it's impossible to go up.

Yet, Rudo wants Enjin to tell him everything about the power he witnessed and the world of the Ground. Not liking Rudo's attitude, Enjin tells the boy that he will teach him what it's like to live in the Ground. As he says this, he drops him off near a truck shop.

The people Rudo meets in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo runs into a group of masked men, who don't recognize his clothes at first. Yet, eventually, he recognizes the boy as one of the people from the Sphere. Rudo admits that he has indeed fallen from the sky. The masked men become excited to meet Rudo in Gachiakuta episode 2 and begin to take off his chains.

The next moment, Rudo wakes up and finds himself chained inside a truck. According to Gachiakuta episode 2, Rudo ran into a group of human traffickers, who want to sell him for a high price since he is a "Spherite." They also mock Rudo and explain that the Ground's folks resent the Spherites because of all the waste they dump on a daily basis.

Rudo uses his powers (Image via Bones Film)

They hate them for polluting their heavenly above. The group's leader also mocks Rudo and tries to feed him garbage forcibly. As soon as he does that, Rudo bites off the flesh from his fingers and begins chewing it along with the garbage. He says it's not garbage as long as he can still eat. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 2, something strange happens with Rudo.

He awakens his hidden power, which transforms the chains and a tire into weapons for him to attack the group of human traffickers. Elsewhere, Enjin sees the battle and excitedly realizes that Rudo is a Giver. Although the human traffickers try their best, Rudo comprehensively defeats them.

Enjin and Rudo (Image via Bones Film)

As Rudo is about to give a finishing blow to the leader, Enjin jumps in and stops him from committing the crime. Enjin acknowledges Rudo's powers and invites him to join the Cleaners, saying they need people like him. Yet, Rudo blatantly states that he doesn't want to. Gachiakuta episode 2 ends with Rudo's surprise response, which catches Enjin off guard.

Conclusion

Gachiakuta episode 2 has finally introduced Enjin, who is arguably one of the most important characters in the series. The episode also teased Rudo's powers, as he could turn different objects into weapons. Furthermore, the episode explored the Ground and its inhabitants. Overall, the latest installment has nicely set up the narrative.

