Gachiakuta episode 1 review: A gritty and thrilling debut that lives up to the hype

As one of the most highly anticipated anime of the season, Gachiakuta episode 1 finally aired on July 6, 2025, plunging viewers into its world of waste and trash. Though there were several concerns that the adaptation would not live up to Kei Urana’s stunning source material, Bones Film has done a commendable job of bringing the manga to life.

Ad

With its high-quality production and slower pacing that focuses solely on the shocking events of the manga’s opening chapter, Gachiakuta episode 1 immediately captivates viewers. It ensures they stick around for the rest of the season.

Gachiakuta episode 1 delves into complex themes of social class and finding value in waste

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta episode 1: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Gachiakuta episode 1 takes viewers to the Sphere, a world where there is a clear division between the haves and the have-nots. As part of the Tribesfolk who are looked down upon by the more prosperous citizens, the series introduces Rudo, a boy who treasures trash.

Rudo is an outsider who is hated by most, as he is believed to be the son of a murderer. Nevertheless, his adoptive father, Regto, and a kind girl named Chiwa show kindness towards the boy, helping him live a normal life and form meaningful relationships.

Ad

Unfortunately, Rudo’s world soon comes crashing down as Regto is murdered by a mysterious masked man, and he is framed for the killing. As punishment, Rudo is banished into the Pit - an abyss where all of the world’s waste is thrown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Chiwa and all other residents of the Sphere considering him guilty without trial, the boy promises to gain his revenge. However, before returning home, Rudo must deal with his new surroundings, as the episode ends with him being attacked by a monstrous Trash Beast inside the Pit.

Gachiakuta episode 1 is a dynamic opener that covers most bases of what a debut anime seeks to achieve. Right from the beginning, the series establishes a world where there is an apparent socio-political divide, promoting discrimination and injustice. The setting is both relatable and creative, where societal worth is determined based on cleanliness and trash.

Ad

Nevertheless, the fascinating protagonist, Rudo, stores abandoned objects, conveying the important message that everything has value. Though looked down upon by most, his endearing relationship with Regto and moments of cute naivety with Chiwa draw viewers further in, helping them appreciate the light amidst the darkness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the tension and mystery quickly escalate, culminating in Rudo facing a cruel reality and adopting a far more vengeful attitude. The episode’s cliffhanger ending, where the protagonist confronts a monstrous beast, also reveals how the series will have both gripping realism and exhilarating fantasy.

Hence, the story’s adaptation does justice to the source, taking its time to showcase the creator’s vision while appealing to both fans of the manga and anime-only newcomers.

Ad

Gachiakuta episode 1: An overall production criticism

Rudo as seen in Gachiakuta episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

A big concern in the months leading up to the anime was that it would not be able to properly adapt to the manga’s stunning and varied art style, which is among its strongest elements. However, Gachiakuta episode 1 puts these worries to rest by offering an experience that is a delight to all the senses.

Ad

The character designs remain faithful to the manga, while the series switches between hand-drawn, 2D, and 3D animation to immerse fans. Additionally, the color palette is bold but also highlights the dark atmosphere the story aims for.

Rudo being trampled by society as seen in Gachiakuta episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

The voice acting, in particular, sticks out. While all cast members do a good job, Aoi Ichikawa, who voices Rudo, brings out both his cocky bravado and emotional instability. By balancing the sharp contrast of the young boy’s inexperience and desire for revenge through his acting, viewers inevitably feel the weight of Rudo’s feelings and form a stronger connection with him.

Ad

Sound Director Fumiyuki Gou’s contribution is another standout aspect of the episode. The inclusion of rock and metal music perfectly aligns with the narrative, heightening the intensity while also building excitement.

Final thoughts

It is no overstatement to say that Gachiakuta episode 1 is among the best openers to an anime in recent history, offering jaw-dropping moments and creating intrigue for the rest of the story. Fans will be hoping for the pacing and production to remain consistent, as it may result in a shonen anime unlike any other.

Ad

Also read:

Gachiakuta anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Who killed Regto in Gachiakuta episode 1? Explained

Gachiakuta anime premiere review: The next masterpiece from Bones after My Hero Academia?

Gachiakuta chapter 142: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Rajan An animanga fanatic wishing to share my views with the world. Know More