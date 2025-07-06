Who killed Regto in Gachiakuta episode 1? Explained

One of the major highlights of the Gachiakuta episode 1 was the death of Rudo's foster parent, Regto. After giving his crush, Chiwa, a stuffed toy he picked up from the trash, Rudo returned home and saw a masked man plunge a sword into Regto's chest. The mysterious person didn't panic, but rather slammed Rudo against the wall when he tried to fight.

Afterward, he calmly picked up a book and left the house. Later, Rudo was falsely accused of Regto's death and was sentenced to death. The Apostles dropped him into the abyss, where the criminals and heaps of trash were thrown. Undoubtedly, the premiere must have shocked fans, leading them to wonder about Regto's killer. So, who killed Regto in Gachiakuta episode 1?

According to Kei Urana's manga, Tamsy, a member of the Cleaners Organization, was Regto's killer. The Cleaners operated in the Ground (Abyss), exterminating the beasts formed from the Trash (Trash Beast). Also known as Angel, Tamsy was a Traveler who could move between the Sphere and the Ground. He killed Regto for a specific purpose, and it involved Rudo.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Gachiakuta manga.

Exploring the identity of Regto's killer in Gachiakuta episode 1

Tamsy, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As mentioned, Tamsy was the masked man and Regto's killer in Gachiakuta episode 1. However, the manga doesn't reveal this fact until chapter 110, when fans learn about it through Tamsy's monologue. Up until then, the manga mentioned that a person named Angel, who could travel between the Sphere and Ground, was the person behind Regto's murder.

Although Gachiakuta episode 1 didn't introduce the Cleaners, readers may like to know that they are a group of people responsible for exterminating the Trash Beasts in the Ground. Rudo later joins the Cleaners Organization after being invited by Enjin. After joining the Cleaners, Rudo met several people, including Riyo, Zanka, and Tamsy.

Regto, as seen in Gachiakuta episode 1 (Image via Bones Film)

Although he belonged to a different sub-section within the Organization, Tamsy always looked out for Rudo. However, deep down, his intentions were completely different. Tamsy's ultimate goal was to break Rudo mentally. According to the manga, Rudo has an object growing inside him that is currently unknown. Semiu, the receptionist at Cleaners HQ, described Rudo's condition as a Curse.

There's a high possibility that Tamsy knew about Rudo's "Shell", and wanted to push the boy to his extreme mental point. As shown in Gachiakuta episode 1, Regto deeply cared for Rudo as his foster parent. He gave him a pair of gloves to hide his pitch-black hands. Later, it was revealed that Rudo's gloves were a Vital Instrument, belonging to the Watchman series.

Rudo's gloves, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Nevertheless, Tamsy arrived at Rudo's house for two reasons: firstly, he wanted to kill Regto, who was the closest to Rudo at that point. Secondly, he wanted to steal a book, which was none other than an item from the Watchman series.

In the manga, Tamsy always looks for ways to exploit Rudo's weaknesses. He is a sly individual who prioritized his own wishes above anything. He was willing to torture Amo, a girl who had shown signs of friendship with Rudo. Tamsy's brutal acts truly make him the main antagonist of the series.

Conclusion

Gachiakuta episode 1 certainly had many shocking elements, and Regto's death was one of them. Although it's too early for anime-only viewers to learn about Regto's killer and their intentions, it's only natural to be curious. Fans might not have to wait too long to see Tamsy in action. However, it will be a while before fans will see his actual evil self.

