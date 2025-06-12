Gachiakuta chapter 141: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 141 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Yet, because of the time zone differences, most international readers can access the chapter earlier on June 17, 2025, at 8 am PT. Considering the staff hasn't announced a break yet, manga lovers can enjoy the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform next week.
In the previous chapter, Goka decided to launch their operation from behind and let the Cleaners handle Mymo and the possessed crowd from the front. Although it was an ugly tactic, he felt it was convenient. Meanwhile, when Enjin and others were at their wits' end, Amo came to the party with an unprecedented move.
Gachiakuta chapter 141 release date and time
Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 141, based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 141?
Manga lovers can peruse Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 141 on Kodansha's K Manga service. The platform can be accessed both as a web and an app version.
That said, the service is only limited to Hong Kong, USA, Singapore, Canada, Philippines, India, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, and Philippines, as of this writing. Moroever, interested manga readers must purchase coins to access the chapter.
Gachiakuta chapter 140 recap
Gachiakuta chapter 140, titled Weakness (Part 1), begins with Goka observing the auditorium from afar and realizing that taking the chokers off everyone might be arduous. Rather, it's more convenient to take the microphone from Mymo or defeat him in a battle.
Meanwhile, Kyoka has already given the orders to capture Mymo. Apparently, the Hell Guards didn't have enough proof to get involved. However, with how things have gone, they have the best chance to get into the action. However, Goka feels indifferent to this. He thinks if they confront Mymo now, they will be compelled to fight his dolls.
Instead, Goka suggests they strike from behind, while the Cleaners are busy with the frontal assault. Although it's an ugly tactic, Goka feels it's the best course of action. In a monologue, he swears to live up to Kyoka's expectations and not end up like Zanka did.
Following this, the narrative shifts the focus to Mymo, who instructs the audience to kill Rudo and others. Enjin doesn't know what to do because if they dodge, all those people will get crushed. Likewise, they will be crushed if they don't evade.
Suddenly, a section of the crowd pulls the others from going frenzy. Mymo is visibly frustrated by the scene. At this moment, Amo appears at the scene with Fu. The chapter ends with Amo saying that controlling others isn't nice.
What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 141? (speculative)
Considering how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 141 will likely show the Cleaners' counterattack against Mymo's Rule. From the latest issue, it's clear that Amo has used her Vital Instrument to manipulate a large section of the crowd.
In other words, her powers have, in all likelihood, interfered with Mymo's ability. Yet, the full extent of Mymo's powers has remained unknown. Therefore, Gachiakuta chapter 141 may also show Mymo's response to Amo's trick.
