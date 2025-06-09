Kagurabachi chapter 83 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 83 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 29th issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. Yet, because of varying time zones, many interested readers can enjoy the chapter on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Ad

The previous chapter confirmed that Uruha survived due to Samura's Suzaku flames. The blind swordsman had only intended to kill Uruha's heroic side, not his life. On the other hand, Chihiro desperately wanted to fight alongside Samura. He didn't want the man to sacrifice his life.

However, Samura brushed off his words. Chihiro thought his words would only reach the blind swordsman's ears if he demonstrated his skills. Given how the chapter ended, fans are now excited for the release of Kagurabachi chapter 83.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 83 release date and time

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 83 will be released on June 23, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump #28. However, due to the differences in time zones, many manga fans can read the chapter on June 22, 2025. The chapter was delayed by a week due to Hokazono's health issues.

Ad

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 83, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 23, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 23, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 83?

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 83 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media website.

Ad

Yet, only the first and the latest three chapters can be accessed on these services, excluding the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to read every chapter. Furthermore, interested fans must buy a subscription to MANGA Plus to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 82 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The chapter began with a switch in the narrative, focusing on the Chihiro vs. Samura battle at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. Rou was surprised to see Samura holding the Kumeyuri blade in his other hand. Samura said the Hishaku sorcerer had retreated, but was still contracted to the Enchanted Blade.

Meanwhile, Chihiro couldn't fathom Samura's progress as a swordsman. He was convinced his revival wasn't a coincidence but a deliberate plan from Samura. Suddenly, he recalled an old conversation with Samura and realized the man's original aim had always been to annihilate the Shinuchi's threats.

Ad

Thus, Chihiro voiced his thoughts and asked Samura if Uruha was indeed alive. Following that, the chapter shifted the focus to Uruha, moments after he had revived. While lying on Kamunabi's hospital bed, Uruha recalled the horrors of the Shinuchi blade.

Uruha, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

He knew the only way to prevent another calamity was to kill the Sword Saint. Yet, that would mean sacrificing the other Contracted Blade wielders' lives. The Kamunabi organization didn't do that, which led Samura to live with guilt. Uruha was sure that Samura would kill him. Yet, moments before the duel, Samura had told him that he only wanted to kill his heroic side.

Ad

That's why Samura slashed Uruha with Suzaku's flames of mercy after the duel. Meanwhile, Uruha knew that Samura intended to carry the burden all by himself. Apparently, the Suzaku flames' effects cease when the Tobimune user dies. Therefore, Samura couldn't apply the same formula to cut off his Life Contract.

Meanwhile, Uruha wanted to get up and stop Samura. However, his distorted nerves from the eighteen years had started to heal. The doctors advised him to stay put for a few days. Uruha was assured when he found out that Chihiro had joined a special squad to stop Samura.

Ad

Chihiro takes on Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Chihiro Rokuhira urged Samura to let him fight alongside him. He wanted to fight another way to stop the Malediction. However, Chihiro's words didn't reach his ears, as he shut the door in his face. After that, Samura prepared to launch an Iai White Purity Style attack at Chihiro to finish off the fight in a single strike.

Ad

Interestingly, Chihiro had anticipated it, so he charged his sheath with the same move. He realized that he had to show Samura his own growth; otherwise, the blind swordsman wouldn't listen to him. The chapter ended with a fascinating panel, showcasing Chihiro and Samura, locking their Enchanted Blades.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 83? (speculative)

Enten vs. Tobimune begins (Image via Shueisha)

While Kagurabachi chapter 83 has multiple directions it can go, it could most likely continue the narrative with Chihiro's battle against Samura.

Ad

The Enten user has to prove his resolve and strength to convince Samura that he could fight alongside him. On the other hand, Samura wants to carry the burden alone. Therefore, the chapter may focus on a fascinating battle between two Enchanted Blade users.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More