Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers: Enten's true purpose is revealed as Chihiro unlocks its True Realm

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers releasing online on Thursday, June 19, 2025, the series was expected to show Chihiro Rokuhira's rematch against Samura. Interestingly, the spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter revealed the actual purpose of the Enten Enchanted Blade. The official chapter will be released on June 21, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter confirmed that Yoji Uruha survived due to Seiichi Samura's Suzaku ability. The swordsman only wanted to eradicate the "heroic side," i.e., sever Uruha's Life Contract with his Enchanted Blade.

On the other hand, Chihiro wanted to fight alongside Samura and find an alternative to ensure Samura wouldn't have to sacrifice his life. However, when the blind swordsman didn't listen to his words, Chihiro realized a battle was the only way to show Samura his resolve.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 83.

Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers show Chihiro understanding Enten's True Realm

Chihiro and his Enten (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 83 is titled Enten.

Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers begin with a flashback scene, where Shiba describes to Chihiro the truth about the Seitei War's horrors, including the Sword Saint claiming over 200,000 lives with the Shinuchi's Malediction. He adds that Kunishige kept it a secret from him at that time because it was too heavy a burden to carry for a young boy like him.

According to Shiba in Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers, the country would have been massacred if it weren't for the Enchanted Blades. That said, the regret of forging those blades started eating Kunishige from within. Chihiro then wonders why his father forged the Enten, another Enchanted Blade.

At this moment, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers returns to the present and focuses on Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Seiichi Samura. After clashing his blade against Samura's Tobimune, Chihiro realizes that his arm would have been blown off by the impact if he had tried to hold his ground instead of letting go.

Chihiro vs. Samura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following this, the narrator in Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers recites a legend that has been passed down from the Seitei War's time. It's a legend connected to Seiichi Samura's wrath and the powers of his crow feathers. Meanwhile, Samura finally asks Chihiro what he wants to show him. Chihiro replies that he can find a way to stop the Malediction without sacrificing anyone.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira intends to break the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. He explains that the Life-long Contracts are constructed with the Shinuchi as the core. Therefore, if the Shinuchi breaks, the Life-long Contract's effects would become null. This way, nobody has to sacrifice their life.

Yet, Samura feels it's impossible. After the War, the Contracted Blade wielders and others tried various means to break the sword, but they couldn't inflict a single crack. Although he acknowledges that Chihiro has broken the Cloud Gouger blade, he feels it's more because of his opponent's inexperience as a swordsman.

Chihiro's battle against Genichi Sojo (Image via Shueisha)

Samura likens swordsmanship to physical strengthening, where the strength of a blade depends on the way the wielder circulates their Spirit Energy and skill into it. The blind swordsman says the Sword Saint is miles above the opponent Chihiro faced. That's why it's unfeasible to break the blade. As such, he intends to die with the Sword Saint, as he believes it to be the ideal outcome.

As soon as he says this, Chihiro senses Samura's next attack, as per Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers. He recalls that Tobimune's Crow ability can exchange places with the crow feathers that flutter in the wind. Meanwhile, Chihiro senses that he has become more attuned to his own blade. The Katana feels more comfortable and flows lighter and naturally.

Additionally, Enten's Nishiki move has become stronger than before. As Chihiro continues to battle against Samura, he senses a shift in his Spirit Energy on the other side of the swap. In other words, the Enten user realizes when Samura is about to use his Crow ability. This gives him an edge, and he anticipates the blind swordsman's next move.

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, Chihiro is surprised when he swings his blade and finds only the sword. He surmises that Samura has swapped places of the katana. Meanwhile, Samura goes behind Chihiro and retrieves his blade. He finds it impressive that Chihiro can read his movements. However, Chihiro was prepared for this. He maneuvers his blade to block Samura's attack.

The impact pushes them both, with Chihiro falling into a nearby pond. Interestingly, Samura senses something different from Chihiro. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers delves into another flashback, where Shiba explains the motive behind Kunishige forging the Enchanted Blades.

When Kunishige made those Enchanted Blades, it was only done for a general purpose, i.e., for killing or for support. Those six blades were considered the "weapons of war," solely to eradicate the nation's enemies. However, the seventh blade, i.e., Enten, was different. It's the only blade that didn't fit into that mold.

Kunishige's death in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It was the only Enchanted Blade Kunishige made from a collaborative effort with his son, Chihiro. However, Chihiro remarks that he only helped his father with striking the hammer. Shiba remains silent for a while, and then continues stating that Kunishige desperately wanted to destroy the Enchanted Blades after the war.

However, it wasn't easy, as those blades were imbued with Datenseki, a material that surpassed human understanding. For 15 years, Kunishige was constantly at war with himself. The horrific narratives caused by the Malediction and the Enchanted blades plunged him into an eternal darkness, where he continued to struggle.

However, Chihiro showed him the light; he ensured that Kunishige wouldn't lose sight of his path. Finally, the master blacksmith forged Enten, an Enchanted Blade, which broke the Cloud Gouger. Shiba reminds Chihiro that even though the Cloud Gouger's bearer was inexperienced, he was still skilled.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In other words, it wasn't his fault, but Chihiro's achievement that broke the blade. Once the sword fell, Chihiro led it toward the correct path. Kunishige Rokuhira connected his internal war and the past with the future to forge the blade. Shiba indirectly reveals in Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers that the Enten blade's actual purpose was to lead the other Enchanted Blades to their correct path, i.e, break them.

Past and the present collide, as Chihiro Rokuhira finally understands the True Realm of Enten. At present, Chihiro emerges from the pond, wielding Enten. Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers end with Chihiro Rokuhira vowing to break the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade, now that he has discovered the blade's purpose and its True Realm.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 83 spoilers have finally revealed why Kunishige Rokuhira forged the Enten Enchanted Blade, after creating those six blades of destruction. Enten served as the trump card, which could break the other blades.

Chihiro was the light that enabled Kunishige to forge such a blade. Moreover, the chapter confirmed that Chihiro has awakened new powers, which he will likely demonstrate in the next chapter.

