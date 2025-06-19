One Punch Man chapter 209: Genos challenges Saitama as Sweet Mask approaches them

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 209, the manga series finally returned to its normal serialization. This means that the manga will no longer release redrawn manga chapters but will shift its focus to the storyline derived from the original webcomic.

As fans must remember, before the most recent redraw of the Ninjas Arc, the manga had released five chapters focusing on the Neo Heroes Uprising Arc. As per Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, those five chapters are set to have no changes and are now to be considered as events that took place directly after the most recent version of the Ninjas Arc.

Hence, instead of the manga's recent release being titled One Punch Man chapter 204, it will be titled One Punch Man chapter 209. The latest manga chapter focuses on Saitama and Genos, whose chat is interrupted by Sweet Mask.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 209: Genos rejects Sweet Mask's proposal

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 209, titled Shopping, opened with Saitama punching a monster. While it is difficult to deduce whether the event took place in the manga or is a cover art, it is quite probable that Saitama must have casually defeated a monster and headed to a supermarket for shopping.

After Saitama seemingly purchased groceries, including eggs and bananas, he ran into Genos next to a Gyro Metro crossing. Saitama was impressed to see that even Genos hadn't missed the special sale at the store. However, his focus soon shifted to Genos's missing arm, as he asked the S-Class Hero if he had run into another monster. Genos confirmed to Saitama that while he won against the fairly strong demon-level threat monster, he did not come out unharmed.

Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Genos informed Saitama that he was interested in having another sparring session with him sometime soon and asked for his availability. Dr. Kuseno had taken an interest in Saitama's physical capabilities and wanted to do some proper data analysis on the hero. Saitama remembered Dr. Kuseno as the person who modified Genos and agreed to the sparring session.

Right after, Saitama asked Genos what he bought from the supermarket. Genos shared that he bought some green onions for hotpot, sashimi that was 30% off, bananas that were fresh and cheap, and batteries that were half off. Saitama was happy to see Genos getting the hang of shopping, but was disappointed in himself for missing the sale on batteries.

Genos and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

That's when Saitama and Genos's chat was interrupted by Sweet Mask. The A-Class Rank 1 Hero wanted to consult with Saitama about his strength. Hence, he asked him if he was free around noon the next day for a cup of tea and a discussion. Genos mistakenly assumed that Sweet Mask was speaking to him and rejected the proposal.

