Gachiakuta chapter 139: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 139 will release on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It is also worth pointing out that, because of the differences in time zones, a lot of potential readers are going to be able to enjoy the chapter on June 3, 2025. Since neither Kei Urana nor Kodansha has announced a break yet, fans can access the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

The most recent chapter focused on Mymo, the news reporter, revealing his true intentions and manipulating the people at the Doll Festival thanks to the chokers. However, Rudo Surebrec and his friends managed to stay free thanks to not wearing those chokers, with the protagonist and Enjin clashing with Mymo and the latter revealing his Vital Instrument.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Gachiakuta chapter 139 release date and time

Enjin as seen in the most recent chapter (Image via Kodansha).

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 139 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Japan, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 139, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 3, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, June 4, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, June 4, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 139?

Mymo as seen in the most recent chapter (Image via Kodansha).

For those interested in reading Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 139, they can head to Kodansha's K Manga platform, which is accessible as both an app and a web version.

However, it is also worth pointing out that those interested readers can only access this service in the USA, Mexico, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, Taiwan, India, and the Philippines. Furthermore, readers must buy coins to read the chapters on the K-Manga platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 138 recap

Mymo in the manga (Image via Kodansha).

Gachiakuta chapter 138 begins where the previous one left off at the Doll Festival, with Mymo, the news reporter, making use of his abilities. It is revealed, through a conversation with a mysterious young girl who could be Hyo, that Mymo's Vital Instrument allows him to command the people who are wearing a choker, which is shown in the opening pages as he orders the crowd to obey his orders.

Furthermore, Rudo continues to talk with the Choker Maker and understands that they are free because Kuro told them not to use it there. This is interrupted by Mymo, who asks the protagonist to go to the stage, although Enjin steps in, with the villain understanding that Lily didn't get the situation.

Both Rudo and Enjin confront Mymo and call him out on his ambitions, although the latter claims that it is par for the course when it comes to these situations. Furthermore, it is revealed that he was the one who murdered the Choker Maker's parent and stole his feet, with the villain also getting a new microphone to use as a Vital Instrument, ending Gachikuta chapter 138 with that scene.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 139? (speculative)

Rudo arguing with Mymo (Image via Kodansha).

Gachiakuta chapter 139 can take a lot of different directions at the moment, but Rudo and Enji are likely going to start fighting Mymo. Furthermore, when considering that Zanka, Amo, and Riyo didn't get involved from the get-go, there is a chance they will do something else to help in this situation.

On the other hand, fans can expect a lot more of the Choker Maker, especially when it comes to his backstory and who he is. Gachiakuta chapter 139 may also fully confirm that the mysterious girl is Hyo, especially regarding how this would connect with Zanka's character.

