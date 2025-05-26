Kagurabachi chapter 81 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 81 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 27th issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus site. Yet, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can read the chapter on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Hakuri Sazanami discovered the Hishaku's master plan of using hostages to infiltrate the Kamunabi headquarters. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hakuri found himself in a secret room. After subduing two Kamunabi sorcerers, who were forced to fight him, Hakuri decided to go to the frontline as a core fighter.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 release date and time

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 81 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #27. Yet, because of the varying time zones, many interested manga fans can peruse the chapter earlier on June 1, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 81, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 2, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 2, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 81?

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 81 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media site.

Ad

However, fans can read only the first and the latest three chapters for free on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to access all chapters. Likewise, fans need a subscription to MANGA Plus if they wish to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 80 recap

The Kamunabi's library (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter begins with Kudo showing Hakuri a wide collection of books on sorcery, decked in Kamunabi's biggest library on the second floor. He reveals that he can be on par with Masumi in terms of crafts if he can memorize everything in this room. Meanwhile, Hakuri hears a commotion above. Kudo says it's probably Azami brawling.

Ad

Hakuri wonders if the forcefield is susceptible to damage. However, Kudo mentions that seven skilled operators constantly monitor the barriers, including their repairs. Therefore, it's next to impossible for an outsider to breach the force field.

Meanwhile, the vibrations echo louder. Kudo realizes that Ichiki must have joined in the battle as well. As per Kudo, every upper echelon at Kamunabi is highly skilled. Yet, Azami is on another level. Besides that, the organization has other elite fighters, who has their own troops.

Ad

Ishihira, Kudo, and Hakuri (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, the organization has skilled combatants who have passed the basic curriculum. However, passing Kamunabi's curriculum means acquiring one-third of the knowledge from the library. Hakuri realizes it's challenging being a Kamunabi member. At this moment, Ishihira, one of Kamunabi's instructors, arrives at the scene.

Ad

He mentions how much he loves the country. However, Ishihira also explains that he loves his daughter more. Just as he says this, he pulls out a knife from his pocket and slits his throat. At this moment, Hakuri and Kudo observe Pine Tree Sorcery emerging from Ishihira's corpse.

A Hishaku sorcerer, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The Pine Tree Sorcery rapidly spreads and almost engulfs the floor. The chapter then shows Kudo's sacrifice, as he sends Hakuri to a secret room opened with his sorcery. He tells him not to worry about him. Meanwhile, the sorcerers operating the forcefield detect unregistered sorcery on four locations.

Ad

Elsewhere, a Hishaku sorcerer orders someone on the phone to release Ishihira's daughter since he has done his job. He checks out Ishihira's name from a list and informs the soldiers to do their part. Meanwhile, Hakuri confronts two Kamunabi sorcerers, who want to use him as bait to lure out the core fighters.

Hakuri demonstrates Isou (Image via Shueisha)

One of them apologizes to Hakuri and says it's for their family. Hakuri recalls Ishihira saying something similar before his death. Suddenly, he realizes that the Hishaku must have used the Kamunabi members' families as hostages. Yet, he doesn't want to back down.

Ad

Hakuri uses his Isou to subjugate the sorcerers and become ready to head for the unknown. The Sazanami sorcerer recalls that he must carry out his job and secure the Shinuchi, or else the nation will be doomed. He also remembers that Chihiro is fighting somewhere. The chapter ends with Hakuri determined to go to the frontline as a core fighter.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 81? (speculative)

The Pine Tree Sorcery in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 81 has many events to focus on. For instance, the chapter could switch to Azami's battle against the Hishaku sorcerer.

Ad

Likewise, the chapter may show Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating his powers against Samura. At the same time, Kagurabachi chapter 81 may continue with Hakuri's narrative and show him inching closer to the Shinuchi's location.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More