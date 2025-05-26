Kagurabachi chapter 81 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 81 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 27th issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus site. Yet, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can read the chapter on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
In the previous chapter, Hakuri Sazanami discovered the Hishaku's master plan of using hostages to infiltrate the Kamunabi headquarters. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hakuri found himself in a secret room. After subduing two Kamunabi sorcerers, who were forced to fight him, Hakuri decided to go to the frontline as a core fighter.
Kagurabachi chapter 81 release date and time
The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 81, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 81?
Manga enthusiasts and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 81 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media site.
However, fans can read only the first and the latest three chapters for free on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to access all chapters. Likewise, fans need a subscription to MANGA Plus if they wish to read beyond the free chapters.
Kagurabachi chapter 80 recap
The chapter begins with Kudo showing Hakuri a wide collection of books on sorcery, decked in Kamunabi's biggest library on the second floor. He reveals that he can be on par with Masumi in terms of crafts if he can memorize everything in this room. Meanwhile, Hakuri hears a commotion above. Kudo says it's probably Azami brawling.
Hakuri wonders if the forcefield is susceptible to damage. However, Kudo mentions that seven skilled operators constantly monitor the barriers, including their repairs. Therefore, it's next to impossible for an outsider to breach the force field.
Meanwhile, the vibrations echo louder. Kudo realizes that Ichiki must have joined in the battle as well. As per Kudo, every upper echelon at Kamunabi is highly skilled. Yet, Azami is on another level. Besides that, the organization has other elite fighters, who has their own troops.
On the other hand, the organization has skilled combatants who have passed the basic curriculum. However, passing Kamunabi's curriculum means acquiring one-third of the knowledge from the library. Hakuri realizes it's challenging being a Kamunabi member. At this moment, Ishihira, one of Kamunabi's instructors, arrives at the scene.
He mentions how much he loves the country. However, Ishihira also explains that he loves his daughter more. Just as he says this, he pulls out a knife from his pocket and slits his throat. At this moment, Hakuri and Kudo observe Pine Tree Sorcery emerging from Ishihira's corpse.
The Pine Tree Sorcery rapidly spreads and almost engulfs the floor. The chapter then shows Kudo's sacrifice, as he sends Hakuri to a secret room opened with his sorcery. He tells him not to worry about him. Meanwhile, the sorcerers operating the forcefield detect unregistered sorcery on four locations.
Elsewhere, a Hishaku sorcerer orders someone on the phone to release Ishihira's daughter since he has done his job. He checks out Ishihira's name from a list and informs the soldiers to do their part. Meanwhile, Hakuri confronts two Kamunabi sorcerers, who want to use him as bait to lure out the core fighters.
One of them apologizes to Hakuri and says it's for their family. Hakuri recalls Ishihira saying something similar before his death. Suddenly, he realizes that the Hishaku must have used the Kamunabi members' families as hostages. Yet, he doesn't want to back down.
Hakuri uses his Isou to subjugate the sorcerers and become ready to head for the unknown. The Sazanami sorcerer recalls that he must carry out his job and secure the Shinuchi, or else the nation will be doomed. He also remembers that Chihiro is fighting somewhere. The chapter ends with Hakuri determined to go to the frontline as a core fighter.
What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 81? (speculative)
Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 81 has many events to focus on. For instance, the chapter could switch to Azami's battle against the Hishaku sorcerer.
Likewise, the chapter may show Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating his powers against Samura. At the same time, Kagurabachi chapter 81 may continue with Hakuri's narrative and show him inching closer to the Shinuchi's location.
