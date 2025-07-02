Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 has generated considerable buzz online as one of the highly anticipated sequels from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the title is slated for two split cours. As such, many anime lovers may want to know about the series' release schedule.
Based on the credible leaks, the first cour of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will for 12 episodes. The details regarding the second cour are yet to be revealed. Unless an episode gets unexpectedly delayed, the series will follow the expected release schedule. Follow this article to learn more about the rom-com anime's release schedule.
How many episodes will Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 have?
As of this article's writing, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 is expected to have a total of 12 episodes in its first cour. Although the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle haven't revealed the title's Blu-ray and DVD listings, which is usually how this information is disclosed, the recent leaks suggest the rom-com anime will air 12 episodes from July 1, 2025, to September 16, 2025 in the first part.
Information about the second cour's release date and episode count is yet to be revealed. Notably, the fourth installment premiered early on July 1, 2025, on DMM TV and d Anime Store in Japan.
The current complete release schedule for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4's first cour, as per the show's international streaming timings, is given below:
While the above list reveals the show's predicted full release schedule, it is subject to change depending on unexpected delays the series announces in the future. However, the staff hasn't reported an episode being delayed yet.
Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4?
Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 on DMM TV and d Anime Store, ahead of their television broadcast on local channels like MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS.
Likewise, global anime lovers, excluding those from Japan, China, and Korea, can stream the fourth installment on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also available on this popular platform.
What to expect from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4?
Produced by TMS Entertainment, the title picks up the adaptation from chapter 168 of Reiji Miyajima's romance comedy manga series and focuses on the events from the Hawaii Trip Arc.
After successfully crowdfunding the film's production, Kazuya Kinoshita seeks to resolve himself for Chizuru. Meanwhile, Ruka continues to pursue Kazuya with her feelings. While Kazuya acknowledges Ruka's feelings, he cannot lie to his heart that loves Chizuru.
On the other hand, Kazuya's ex-girlfriend, Mami, who knows about his rental relationship with Chizuru, becomes close to the girl. Kazuya wonders whether or not she has an ulterior motive.
Amid such chaos, the narrative moves to Hawaii, where Kazuya and others pay a visit. As such, the fourth installment will continue showcasing Kazuya's chemistry with Chizuru and others.
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode archive
- Episode 1: Routine and Girlfriend
