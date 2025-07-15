  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Gachiakuta episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 15, 2025 23:30 GMT
Gachiakuta episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Bones Film)
Gachiakuta episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles. The series will be on a break next week because of a special Election Day program.

Ad

In the previous episode, Rudo encountered strange beasts formed from the pile of trash. While confronting them, Rudo awakened his powers. Eventually, he met Enjin, an inhabitant from the Ground, who invited him to join the Cleaners Organization. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Gachiakuta episode 3.

Gachiakuta episode 3 exact release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025. at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available on the global streaming platform 30 minutes late at 8 am PT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gachiakuta episode 3 release date and time, as per the show's international release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

8 AM

Central Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

10 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

11 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

12 PM

British Summer Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

4 PM

Central European Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

5 PM

Indian Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

11 PM

Australian Central Standard Time

Monday, July 28, 2025

12 AM

Ad
Ad

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 3?

Rudo, as seen determined in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo, as seen determined in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Anime fans in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Gachiakuta episode 3 on the Agaru Anime programming slot of CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated networks. The episode will also be available on AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and streaming services, such as Lemino, d Anime Store, and others. Viewers in Japan can also watch the episode on Netflix.

Ad

Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), and India. Interested viewers from select Asian regions can watch the episode on Ani-One Asia.

Gachiakuta episode 2 recap

Young Rudo in the episode (Image via Bones Film)
Young Rudo in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The episode begins with a scene from the past, where a young Rudo overhears a group of people talking about a tribesfolk being dropped into the abyss for their crime. He has always wondered why nobody considers what would happen to those who fell into the abyss.

Ad

Following this, the narrative shifts the focus to the current events and shows Rudo running from a bizarre beast formed from a pile of trash. As the beast snaps its jaws at Rudo, the boy rolls over the other side and discovers a human skull. He curses the Apostles who dropped the man into the hellscape.

While climbing a pile of trash, Rudo breathes the toxic air and realizes he must find a shelter. However, no matter where he looks, he can only see trash. Meanwhile, he confronts several Trash Beasts. One moment, he trips and falls over. Suddenly, he begins to lose consciousness.

Ad
A Trash Beast in the episode (Image via Bones Film)
A Trash Beast in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

At this moment, Rudo hallucinates Regto's corpse lying next to him. He wakes up with a jolt and recalls his resolve to kill the ones who framed him. With this resolve, Rudo grabs an iron pipe and smashes a Trash Beast with ferocity.

Ad

Meanwhile, a masked figure detects Rudo's powers from somewhere. The man looks at the scene with binoculars. Eventually, the masked man comes to help Rudo when he becomes outnumbered by the Trash Beasts. The man transforms his Umbrella into a weapon and obliterates the Trash Beasts one by one.

Afterward, he introduces himself as Enjin, a Cleaner. He forcibly makes Rudo wear a mask so that he doesn't inhale the toxic air. Meanwhile, Rudo wants to know everything about the place, the Trash Beasts he saw, and asks Enjin about a way to return. Enjin tells him that the place is called Ground, and the "sky" he mentions is called Sphere.

Ad
Enjin, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)
Enjin, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Enjin further tells Rudo that it's impossible to return. However, Rudo constantly nags him to tell him about the powers he used. Annoyed by Rudo's attitude, Enjin drops him near a truck shop. He wants to teach Rudo what it's like to inhabit the Ground. Meanwhile, Rudo runs into a group of masked men, who recognize the boy as a Spherite.

Ad

Although they behave graciously with him at first, it turns out, they are actually human traffickers. Rudo finds him chained in their van. Meanwhile, the leader of the group mocks Rudo for being a Spherite. He informs him that everyone in the Ground hates the Spherites for dropping waste in the Ground.

Rudo showcases his powers (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo showcases his powers (Image via Bones Film)

Infuriated by the betrayal, Rudo awakens his hidden potential, which transforms the chains into a weapon. Following this, Rudo attacks the human traffickers. Interestingly, he transforms another object into a weapon. Enjin sees the fight from far away and is intrigued to see Rudo's Giver abilities.

Ad

Eventually, he intervenes and stops the boy from committing a crime. Enjin asks Rudo to join the Cleaners, as the organization requires people like him. However, Rudo blatantly rejects the offer.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 3? (speculative)

Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Considering the latest episode adapted chapters 2 and 3 from Kei Urana's manga, Gachiakuta episode 3 will continue the adaptation from chapter 4.

Ad

As such, the episode will likely mark the debut of Zanka and Riyo, two main characters from the series. Additionally, Gachiakuta episode 3 may show Rudo changing his mind about Enjin's offer.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications