Gachiakuta episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles. The series will be on a break next week because of a special Election Day program.

In the previous episode, Rudo encountered strange beasts formed from the pile of trash. While confronting them, Rudo awakened his powers. Eventually, he met Enjin, an inhabitant from the Ground, who invited him to join the Cleaners Organization. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Gachiakuta episode 3.

Gachiakuta episode 3 exact release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025. at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available on the global streaming platform 30 minutes late at 8 am PT.

Gachiakuta episode 3 release date and time, as per the show's international release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 27, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 28, 2025 12 AM

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 3?

Rudo, as seen determined in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Anime fans in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Gachiakuta episode 3 on the Agaru Anime programming slot of CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated networks. The episode will also be available on AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and streaming services, such as Lemino, d Anime Store, and others. Viewers in Japan can also watch the episode on Netflix.

Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), and India. Interested viewers from select Asian regions can watch the episode on Ani-One Asia.

Gachiakuta episode 2 recap

Young Rudo in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The episode begins with a scene from the past, where a young Rudo overhears a group of people talking about a tribesfolk being dropped into the abyss for their crime. He has always wondered why nobody considers what would happen to those who fell into the abyss.

Following this, the narrative shifts the focus to the current events and shows Rudo running from a bizarre beast formed from a pile of trash. As the beast snaps its jaws at Rudo, the boy rolls over the other side and discovers a human skull. He curses the Apostles who dropped the man into the hellscape.

While climbing a pile of trash, Rudo breathes the toxic air and realizes he must find a shelter. However, no matter where he looks, he can only see trash. Meanwhile, he confronts several Trash Beasts. One moment, he trips and falls over. Suddenly, he begins to lose consciousness.

A Trash Beast in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

At this moment, Rudo hallucinates Regto's corpse lying next to him. He wakes up with a jolt and recalls his resolve to kill the ones who framed him. With this resolve, Rudo grabs an iron pipe and smashes a Trash Beast with ferocity.

Meanwhile, a masked figure detects Rudo's powers from somewhere. The man looks at the scene with binoculars. Eventually, the masked man comes to help Rudo when he becomes outnumbered by the Trash Beasts. The man transforms his Umbrella into a weapon and obliterates the Trash Beasts one by one.

Afterward, he introduces himself as Enjin, a Cleaner. He forcibly makes Rudo wear a mask so that he doesn't inhale the toxic air. Meanwhile, Rudo wants to know everything about the place, the Trash Beasts he saw, and asks Enjin about a way to return. Enjin tells him that the place is called Ground, and the "sky" he mentions is called Sphere.

Enjin, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Enjin further tells Rudo that it's impossible to return. However, Rudo constantly nags him to tell him about the powers he used. Annoyed by Rudo's attitude, Enjin drops him near a truck shop. He wants to teach Rudo what it's like to inhabit the Ground. Meanwhile, Rudo runs into a group of masked men, who recognize the boy as a Spherite.

Although they behave graciously with him at first, it turns out, they are actually human traffickers. Rudo finds him chained in their van. Meanwhile, the leader of the group mocks Rudo for being a Spherite. He informs him that everyone in the Ground hates the Spherites for dropping waste in the Ground.

Rudo showcases his powers (Image via Bones Film)

Infuriated by the betrayal, Rudo awakens his hidden potential, which transforms the chains into a weapon. Following this, Rudo attacks the human traffickers. Interestingly, he transforms another object into a weapon. Enjin sees the fight from far away and is intrigued to see Rudo's Giver abilities.

Eventually, he intervenes and stops the boy from committing a crime. Enjin asks Rudo to join the Cleaners, as the organization requires people like him. However, Rudo blatantly rejects the offer.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 3? (speculative)

Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Considering the latest episode adapted chapters 2 and 3 from Kei Urana's manga, Gachiakuta episode 3 will continue the adaptation from chapter 4.

As such, the episode will likely mark the debut of Zanka and Riyo, two main characters from the series. Additionally, Gachiakuta episode 3 may show Rudo changing his mind about Enjin's offer.

Also read:

