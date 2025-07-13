The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official platforms. Due to the simulcast differences, the same episode will be available on July 27, 2025, in selected Asian regions. The episode will be available on Netflix.
In the previous episode, Rintaro saw Kaoruko outside his school gate, waiting for someone. Later, he met Kaoruko at his family's cake shop, where the girl mentioned that she was waiting for him.
However, Rintaro unknowingly made a comment, which made Kaoruko slightly sad. Yet, the duo eventually reconciled and promised to learn more about each other, regardless of their schools' feud. Fans are now waiting patiently for the release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 release date and time for every region
According to the anime's official website and complete release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 will be released in Japan on July 20, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.
The same episode will be streamed on July 27, 2025, in selected Asian regions. Furthermore, the rom-com series won't be released in the USA and other regions until September 7, 2025.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3?
Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on AT-X and MBS channels.
Furthermore, the episode will be exclusively available on Netflix Japan. Unfortunately, no other streaming platform, like Crunchyroll or Amazon Prime, has earned the rights to stream the series.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 recap
The episode kicks off with Rintaro Tsumugi wondering why Kaoruko had to be from Kikyo. He feels it's better if they don't get involved anymore because of the feud between their schools. Meanwhile, Rintaro's friends ask him if he is free to hang out with them after school. Seeing no texts from his mother, Rintaro decides to go with them.
At the school gate, Rintaro and others hear a commotion. Upon closer inspection, Rintaro finds Kaoruko standing in front of Chidori High's main gate. Suddenly, Rintaro Tsumugi wonders if she has come to see him. Meanwhile, Shohei confronts Kaoruko and intimidatingly asks her the purpose of her visit. Kaoruko says she is waiting for someone.
Rintaro then restrains Shohei and apologizes to Kaoruko on his behalf. At this moment, two girls from Kikyo Academy arrive and escort Kaoruko away from the crowd at Chidori. After Kaoruko leaves, Rintaro and his friends head to a karaoke. On the way, the boy recalls the incident and wonders if Kaoruko truly came to see him.
The thought brings a smile to his face, which he tries hard to hide. At Karaoke, Rintaro's friend, Saku, asks him if something has been bothering him. Yet, Rintaro tells him he's fine, refusing to share his distress. Upon reaching home, Rintaro finds Kaoruko waiting for him. She apologizes for the incident at the front gate, as she wasn't aware of the severity of the Chidori-Kikyo feud.
Kaoruko confirms that she was indeed waiting for Rintaro, which makes him happy because he assumed the girl would not visit the store anymore since she was from Kikyo. Rintaro's response somehow hurts Kaoruko, who leaves without even finishing her favorite cake.
Later, Rintaro's mother explains to him that his labeling Kaoruko as a Kikyo girl is the same as others judging him based on his scary appearance. Rintaro finally sees his errors. The next day, he waits for Kaoruko at the front gate and wholeheartedly apologizes to her.
Kaoruko assures the boy that she wants to learn more about him, regardless of the feud between their schools. After reaching the classroom early, Rintaro Tsumugi opens the curtains and sees Kaoruko on the other side, smiling at him. The episode ends with Rintaro realizing that he has already stepped into a world he thought he would never see.
What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3? (speculative)
Considering how the episode ended, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 3 of Saku Mikami's rom-com manga.
As such, the episode will show Rintaro and his friends facing a massive challenge regarding their participation in the Sports Festival, as they must pass the upcoming midterm exams. Rintaro will meet Kaoruko and likely ask her to help her with his studies. It remains to be seen how Kaoruko responds to his request.
