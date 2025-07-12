Tougen Anki episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, as per official sources. The episode will be broadcast on Nippon TV in Japan. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming services will release the episode for global audiences shortly after.
The last episode was delayed by an hour and a half from its original release time. It mainly introduced the main characters and set up the story for the series.
Tougen Anki episode 2: Release date and time
As mentioned earlier, the Tougen Anki episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, several regions will be able to watch the episode on Friday, July 18, 2025, due to the differences in their corresponding time zones:
Tougen Anki episode 2: Where to watch?
Fans of the series will be able to watch the upcoming episode as it broadcasts on Japanese television networks like Nippon TV, SK BTV, TVING, KKTV, LINE TV, and other pertinent networks.
As per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences. Furthermore, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus will also stream the series globally. While all the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurate, they may be subject to change in case of production delays.
Tougen Anki episode 1: A brief recap
The pilot episode of the series was very intense and action-packed from the get-go. The episode kicked off with the introduction of the main protagonist of the series, Shiki Ichinose. After a brief introduction, it was all action from there on. A member of the Momotaro Agency, Samidare Momoya, appeared intending to kill Shiki.
As the narrative explained, the Momotaro and the Oni had a long rivalry that went on for decades. Tsuyoshi, Shiki's adoptive father, took him in despite Shiki being an Oni and Tsuyoshi being a Mototaro. While Samidare was trying to kill SHiki, Tsuyoshi intervened but was gravely injured.
Watching his father almost die, Shiki was overwhelmed with emotions and transformed into his Oni state to kill Samidare. However, right before he could kill the latter, his transformation ran out, leaving him vulnerable. As Samidare was about to kill him, Tsuyoshi again intervened and sacrificed himself to protect Shiki, while killing Samidare at the same time.
What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 2? (Speculative)
As per the ending of the first episode, titled Oni's Blood, the upcoming Tougen Anki episode 2 will likely uncover more about the relations and rivalry between the Oni and the Momotaro Agency. Furthermore, as Shiki gets taken by Naito, new characters will be introduced in the episode.
Nevertheless, the main focus will stay on Shiki, who will likely uncover more about his Oni powers and undergo a personality and emotional transformation as an individual.
