The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Simultaneously, Crunchyroll will also stream the episode for global audiences on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:30 pm IST.
Following the advanced screening, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent Japanese TV networks on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode was 30 minutes delayed from its original screening time. The pilot episode primarily focused on laying out the plot for the rom-com adventure anime series.
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2: Release date and time
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2 will be advanced screened on ABEMA Premium at 11:00 pm JST on July 12, 2025, and on Crunchyroll at 8:30 pm IST on July 12, 2025.
Following that, the episode will air on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX and BS11 one week later on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Based on the aforementioned information, and following the advanced screening time, the different timings for the corresponding time zones are as follows:
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2: Where to watch?
Fans from Japan will be able to stream the episode one week before the television broadcast on ABEMA Premium. For non-premium members, the episode will be available alongside TV releases on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, NCB, HTB, AT-X, and Tochigi TV from Saturday, July 19, 2025, onwards.
Following their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode alongside the advanced screening date for global audiences. Streaming services like Hulu, Prime Video, DMM TV, and d Anime Store will stream the episode on July 19.
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: A brief recap
Episode 1 was mostly focused on laying a foundation for the upcoming series to be based on. The episode starts with the introduction of the protagonist, Toto, and the three assassin princesses— Ciel, Anemone, and Gore— who were tasked to kill Toto.
The girls formed a party with Toto at the guild, but were secretly planning the assassination. Throughout the episode, each of them tried to attack and assassinate Toto in their own ways using their powers and abilities, but all failed in the end. On the contrary, Toto saved all of them when their plan failed and put their lives in danger.
By the end of the episode, the girls who were fighting among themselves about who would be the one to kill Toto and claim the reward started bonding over the idea of killing him, while Toto lay on the floor unconscious.
What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2? (Speculative)
The upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2 will likely feature Toto and the girls going on an adventure once again, as Toto moves forward with his goal of defeating the Demon Lord, Ciel's father. Nevertheless, the girls will surely try to assassinate him again, but will likely fail.
