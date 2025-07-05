The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: The party is formed as the princesses bond over killing Toto

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1, titled The Shy Hero and the Three Princesses, streamed on July 5, 2025, at 8 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. The episode served as an introduction to the main characters of the series, Toto, the shy hero and the protagonist, and Animone, Ciel, and Gore, the three assassin princesses tasked to kill him.

The episode covered several assassination attempts from all three of the girls, but Toto was left unscathed. Tired from all the attempts, the girls bonded with each other over the task, while he lay unconscious on the ground.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: A party is formed as the members are introduced

Toto as seen in The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1

The episode started with the Demon Lord assigning Ciel, his daughter, the task of killing Toto. While Ciel agreed and flew out of the castle, she was rather happier to be outside than to kill Toto, but deemed it necessary for her ultimate freedom from the Castle's bounds.

The episode then shifted its focus to Anemone, an assassin who can magically conjure guns and weapons. Two guys handed Anemone the task of killing Toto, but she would have to disguise herself as a priest to do so. While Anemone was furious with the idea, her attitude completely changed upon hearing the reward of 100 million Gil.

Ciel as seen in The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1

Then there was Gore, a dancer and a seductress, who was looking to take on someone strong and challenging to undermine. Her followers informed her about Toto, who was reputed as one of the strongest adventurers in the town of Fromner. After learning about him, she took on the challenge.

At the town guild, Toto was looking to form a party and had envisioned the perfect way to approach the members. However, when he tried to talk with them, all of them were intimidated and ran away scared. Ciel, Anemone, and Gore then approached Toto and offered to form a party with him.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: The assassination attempts begin

Anemone as seen in The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1

Right after the party was formed, the girls learned that despite his muscular appearance and intimidating aura, Toto was extremely shy and passed out whenever one of the girls touched him. Ciel took this opportunity and used her magic to carry Toto away from the guild hall. However, Anemone and Gore followed them.

After reaching a clearing, Ciel cast a summoning spell to summon a Dark Spider Dragon, but both she and Anemone were put under the influence of a paralyzing perfume by Gore. After the Ciel lost control of the dragon, it tried to attack them, but Toto broke from his unconsciousness and killed the dragon in one punch, displaying his immense strength.

The girls immediately started acting innocent in front of him, hiding their true intentions. After that, all four of them went to the town of Toskne to have some food, where the girls discussed among themselves who should kill Toto while he was unconscious. Anemone walked out of the meeting, showing that she gave up but was secretly planning to take out Toto.

Gore as seen in The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1

As she was trying to locate Toto to snipe him, she noticed a slave trader and started engaging the trader instead. A while later, it was revealed that the trader was a monster and was about to kill Anemone when Toto intervened and defeated the trader. As they went to an inn to spend the night, Gore injected Toto with her special mind-controlling potion.

However, as she was attempting to control Toto, it seemed he was fighting the drug and instead overpowered Gore. After Gore gave up, and Toto was lying still unconscious on the floor, the other girls came into the room. After Ciel and Anemone got into a confrontation, Gore interrupted them, and the three of them decided to sort it out by playing games, which in turn, acted as a bonding moment.

Final thoughts

Still from the anime

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1 was mostly about introducing the main characters of the series and laying out a foundation for the story. The episode also featured a level of power indication for all the characters as well as the world setting of the series.

