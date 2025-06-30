Lazarus episode 13 (finale): Axel and Soryu clash, while Skinner is finally found

Lazarus episode 13, titled The World is Yours, was the season finale for the anime series, released on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The episode served as a closure to the narrative of the series, as well as an end to an epic adventure to save mankind.

The major highlights from the episode were the final revelation of Soryu, who had lost all his memories, and the world saved moments before its end. As the Lazarus crew finally found Skinner, many truths were revealed in the series that the fans have been wondering about.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Lazarus episode 13, the season finale.

Lazarus episode 13: Soryu finally gets closure

Still from the Lazarus episode 13 (Image via MAPPA)

The season finale, Lazarus episode 13, kicked off with Axel leaving the hospital and making his way to the top of the Babylonia Tower. Axel had the brief idea that Soryu would be waiting for Axel there, and wanted to confront him one last time before the world ends.

Meanwhile, Christine is informed by the doctor about Axel's disappearance, and she leaves for the tower.

After reaching the top of the tower, Axel finds Soryu waiting there, and they both decide to fight each other before the end of the world. As they were going to and fro with each other, an INSCOM helicopter arrived at the location to apprehend both of them.

Briefly, both of them worked together to destroy the helicopter that came crashing down on the tower.

As the helicopter crashed, the tower started collapsing with both Axel and Soryu on top of it. Despite them trying to hold on through the falling rubble of the tower, Soryu was crushed by a big chunk of concrete.

As Axel finds Soryu under the rubble and tells him that the Hundan died on the 7th day. Hearing this, Soryu finally dies, while Christine arrives and picks up Axel to meet Skinner.

Lazarus episode 13: Everyone closes in on Skinner's location

Still from the Lazarus episode 13 (Image via MAPPA)

While Christine picks up Axel and makes their way to Skinner's location, Abel arrests Schneider and frees Hersche. He then informs her that Skinner has been found at a homeless shelter in Babylonia City and asks her to go there.

Abel also says that he will follow through and reach the location shortly after settling things at the INSCOM headquarters.

Meanwhile, Dogh and Elaina reach Babylonia City via the Hypercube train from Pakistan. Upon their arrival, they swiftly make their way towards Skinner's location while also informing the others about the information. Hersche also picks up Leland and makes their way to the shelter.

After reaching the homeless shelter first, Hersche and Leland meet Jill. Leland then reveals to her that Skinner always carried around a rare red tulip, named Tulipa Sprengeri, which might help to locate him.

Jill reveals that she has seen the flower before and leads Hersche and Leland to the location. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew also arrive at the shelter.

Lazarus episode 13: Skinner reveals the cure that saved the world

Skinner, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

After the crew finds Skinner, he hands the formula for Hapna's cure to Hersche. Following that, Skinner reveals the true reason for his sudden disappearance and abandoning Hersche in the dark.

He reveals that he was attacked by the military, which accidentally led to the spread of Hapna. Seeing all the chaos it caused, Skinner lost his faith in humanity and disappeared.

Axel and Doug then confronted Hersch about keeping track of them. It was also revealed that all crew members of the Lazarus task force were immune to exposure from the Hapna, hence they were chosen.

Meanwhile, Abel arrives and informs them about the executive order issued by the president, freeing them, but also requesting them to join Lazarus again, only this time willfully.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Lazaurs episode 13, the season finale, was more of an emotional rollercoaster than anything else. Despite the intense action and cat-and-mouse chase throughout the entire season, the last episode dimmed down a lot and mainly focused on several revelations and backstories regarding the characters.

