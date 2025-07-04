Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: The Silent Witch's identity is revealed as Monica gets a new job

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1, titled A Colleague Arrives and Acts Unreasonably, premiered on Friday, July 4, 2025. The episode marked the beginning of a magical journey in the Kingdom of Ridill. The highly anticipated fantasy anime was filled with some great visuals that conveyed the story perfectly.

The pilot episode featured the life of Monica Everett, a shy but powerful witch, who finds herself in an unreasonable job tasked by her former colleague, Louis Miller. The episode acted as the pivotal beginning of the story's narration, moving it forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: The Silent Witch's identity is revealed

Monica as seen in Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 (Image via Studio Gokumi)

In a small hut by the stream, a young girl is seen sleeping on the table. However, her nap is quickly interrupted by another girl who has come to deliver some food. As the visitor revealed, the girl who lives in the hut is Monica Everett, the main protagonist of the series. With Monica's room being a mess, the other girl offers to clean it out for her, but Monica simply refuses, saying it is important stuff.

As they continue talking, the visiting girl reveals that someone is looking for Monica and claims to be her colleague. Before she can finish the sentence, Louis Miller is seen standing at the door alongside Ryn, a high-wind spirit. Seeing them, Monica gets frazzled but eventually lets them in, with the other girl also leaving.

As Louis explained, he is there to offer Monica the job to take over his place in guarding the second prince of Ridill, Felix Arc Ridill, at the Serendia Academy. The episode swiftly moves on to Monica's backstory, which reveals that she was one of the famous Seven Sages, the Silent Witch. It also showed that Monica's unique ability was a result of her communication problems and extreme shyness.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1: Monica gets assigned a job by Louis

Isabelle as seen in Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 (Image via Studio Gokumi)

As Louis offers Monica the job to keep an eye on Felix at the Serendia Academy, she tries to talk her way out of it desperately. However, Louis makes it clear that he will not take no for an answer and uses a made-up story to coerce her into agreement. He later reveals that the made-up story will be Monica's cover story at the academy.

The next day, Monica and her magical cat Nero are accompanied by Louis, who brings them to his house. As soon as they arrive, Louis' wife, Rosalie, starts inspecting Monica's health and takes her to cure her of any ailment. Later, Louis reveals that Count Kerbeck was in on their plan and was supporting them with the mission.

Louis then introduces Monica to Isabelle Norton, Count Kerbeck's daughter, who will be playing the role of an evil girl bringing Monica into the academy. Isabelle later reveals that she became a fan of Monica after she slayed the Black Dragon and several Pterodragons who came to avenge the Black Dragon. Monica had unknowingly saved Isabelle when she took out the dragons.

Final thoughts

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 mostly focused on the narrative of the story and worked as a layout for future progression. With the main focus being Monica, the protagonist, the episode also introduced several other main characters who will play key roles in the upcoming episodes.

