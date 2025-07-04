The Water Magician episode 1: Ryou begins his eternal life with a blessing from the Fairy King

The Water Magician episode 1 aired on July 4 2025 and marked the beginning of one of the more underrated series of the summer 2025 season. The series began with the usual isekai formula of the protagonist Ryou dying in his original world only to end up reincarnated in a fantastical world with magic abilities.

The episode went into detail about how the magic system works, accompanied with really competitive visuals. Setting the standard for future episodes. Episode 1 ended with the revelation that Ryou had eternal youth, an attribute shared by only one other individual who similar to Ryou had reincarnated in this world a millennia ago.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 1.

The Water Magician Episode 1 highlights

The Water Magician episode 1 follows the main character, Ryou, waking up in a remote area of a fantastical world to test his abilities to call forth and manipulate water. The episode quickly jumps back to the beginning, revealing that Ryou had died in an accident and was chosen for reincarnation by an angel.

Ryou straightforwardly asked for a slow life this time, and the angel decided to reincarnate him in a forest with a pre-built shack, all equipped with rations and an anti-monster barrier. The new world that Ryou entered features a magical system where only one-fifth of the population can perform magic. Ryou had the highest aptitude for water magic.

The Water Magician episode 1: Ryou defeating the lesser boar (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The episode then transitioned back to Ryou practicing his water magic only to realize that he did not actually need incantations or similar gestures if he could clearly imagine and visualize what he wanted to do. He then spent nearly months testing out different kinds of things he could create with water, including ice making as well as a literal water pressure cannon.

Eventually, Ryou decided to venture out of the anti monster barrier to experience the world. Although Ryou finds the minor supplies he was looking for, he comes across few monsters namely a lesser boar and assassin hawk. While the lesser boar meets its end rather easily, the assassin hawk retreats after being injured by Ryou.

Ryou and the Assassin Hawk (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The same encounter with the assassin hawk coincidentally leads Ryou to a dullahan who ends up being a mentor for him. The sequence of events eventually led to Ryou becoming proficient in combat as well as water magic. Now being able to manifest ice and high pressure water jets on the fly.

On a similar note, the dullahan leaves after giving Ryou a sword as a token of appreciation. Unfortunately for Ryou, the assassin hawk also returns after having evolved abilities to disrupt and dispel magic.

The Water Magician episode 1: The Red haired individual (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Although Ryou is able to defeat the hawk, a dragon soon comes enquiring about the hawk only to get impressed with Ryou who was able to defeat it. The dragon then goes on to initiate a rather casual conversation with Ryou, noting how he must be a worthy individual since the Fairy King had given Ryou his special sword.

The dragon soon concludes their conversation and leaves. The Water Magician episode 1 soon ends with a mysterious red haired individual washing up on a random shore, while the angel elsewhere notes how Ryou had a hidden attribute giving him eternal youth.

Final Thoughts

The Water Magician episode 1 served as a near perfect beginning to the series, focusing more on the magic system and its actual fantastical elements while simultaneously building the new world with a sense of fantasy. The series will have a total of 12 episodes spanning across the summer 2025 season.

