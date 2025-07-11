One of the highly anticipated dark fantasy series from the Summer 2025 anime lineup, the Tougen Anki anime has generated considerable buzz online prior to its debut on Friday, July 11, 2025. Produced by Studio Hibari, the show brings to life the iconic moments from Yura Urushibara's manga series.

Naturally, the anime has created decent hype in the community, with intriguing trailers and key visuals, leaving many fans wondering about the show's complete release schedule. Based on recent leaks, the Tougen Anki anime will have a 24-episode run, including two consecutive cours.

Unless an episode gets delayed due to unforeseen reasons, the series is expected to stick to its schedule. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Tougen Anki anime have?

Shiki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

As of this writing, the Tougen Anki anime is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Although the anime's official website and X account haven't yet revealed the Blu-ray & DVD details, the latest update from credible leakers suggests the Studio Hibari-produced Summer 2025 anime will run for consecutive cours, with 24 episodes releasing from July 11, 2025, to December 19, 2025.

The first episode airs in Japan on Friday, July 11, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television and other local networks. However, the episode will be streamed internationally 1 hour and 30 minutes later.

The complete release schedule for the Tougen Anki anime, based on the show's international release timings, is given below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/EST/BST/IST) 1 July 11, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 2 July 18, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 3 July 25, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 4 August 1, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 5 August 8, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 6 August 15, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 7 August 22, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 8 August 29, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 9 September 5, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 10 September 12, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 11 September 19, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 12 September 26, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 13 October 3, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 14 October 10, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 15 October 17, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 16 October 24, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 17 October 31, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 18 November 7, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 19 November 14, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 20 November 21, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 21 November 28, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 22 December 5, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 23 December 12, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM 24 December 19, 2025 8:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM

Although the table above shows the dark fantasy anime's predicted full release schedule, it can still change depending on unforeseen delays or alterations in the production schedule. In case an episode does get delayed, the anime's staff will notify fans on the official website or social media platforms.

Where to watch Tougen Anki anime?

Characters from the series (Image via Studio Hibari)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of the Tougen Anki anime on Nippon Television and its affiliated networks on the Friday Anime Night block. Afterward, the episode will be available on BS NTV. Additionally, fans in Japan can stream the series on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other platforms.

Furthermore, international viewers can watch the Summer 2025 anime title on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Onegai, Animation Digital Network, Bandplay, Anime Key, Anime Generation, and other streaming services across the globe.

What to expect from Tougen Anki anime?

Shiki Ichinose, as seen crying in the anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Based on Yura Urushibara's eponymous manga series, the dark fantasy anime is set in a world where individuals with Momotaro and Oni blood, respectively, are constantly in a rivalry. The Oni are reckless and disorderly, while the ones with Momotaro blood protect humans and the world from the Oni.

Set against this backdrop, the narrative follows Shiki Ichinose, a rebellious teenager who lives with his foster father, Tsuyoshi.

One day, a Momotaro barges into Tsuyoshi's home, looking for Shiki. As a Momotaro, Tsuyoshi has been hiding Shiki for a long time and keeping his Oni origins a secret from even the boy himself. Yet, during his final moments, Tsuyoshi confesses everything to Shiki, whose Oni blood subsequently awakens. With that, he transforms into a monster with an overwhelming thirst for revenge.

