Onimusha anime ending explained: What happens to Musashi?

Onimusha anime is a Netflix original production that revolves around the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. However, this isn’t an adaptation that is historically accurate, and contains various supernatural elements to it as well. The anime features 3D CGI animation as opposed to the 2D animation that anime, as a medium, is known for.

Those who have watched the series are curious about its conclusion. This eight-episode story revolves around Musashi’s goal of becoming a better swordsman. However, an entire village is terrorized and he embarks on a journey to bring justice to the people.

The ending of the Onimusha anime is a great topic for discussion since it left some of the elements for the viewers to interpret, making the conclusion slightly open-ended.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Onimusha anime series.

Onimusha anime’s ending: Miyamoto Musashi dies in battle

Sasaki Kojiro and Musashi fight against each other in a collapsing mine (Image via Sublimation)

Fans are aware of the powers that the Oni gauntlet gave the legendary swordsman during this conquest, and it would also trap the Genma souls. lemon’s supernatural abilities could only be countered by this gauntlet, which played an important role towards the end of the series.

The final battle was taking place between Sasaki Kojiro, who had come back from the dead using Genma’s powers, and Miyamoto Musashi. Iemon, who was the prime antagonist, was rendered immobile by Sasaki Kojiro, since he wanted to fight Miyamoto Musashi without any hindrance.

At this point, the protagonist of the Onimusha anime had turned demonic since he lost his human side after fighting and killing people continuously. But, Sayo, the lone survivor of the village and travel companion, brought back his human side.

The battle between Kojiro and Musashi raged on as the two put their lives on the line. The conclusion of the battle was not shown in the anime. The mine, where the battle was held, was collapsing during their fight. In the next shot, Sayo was seen walking and she noticed the sound of a massive explosion and smoke filling the air.

Sayo is seen praying when she realizes that Musashi is dead (Image via Sublimation)

This was a clear indication that despite the results of the battle, both Saski Kojiro and Miyamoto Musashi died from the mine’s collapse. This is also why Sayo looked in their direction and prayed.

Sayo knew that she would not be able to see him again, and it was quite common for people to pray for their dear departed ones. Towards the end of the Onimusha anime, the gauntlet was returned to the monk, as per his instructions. However, this was done anonymously by Sayo.

A single snowflake falls on the Oni gauntlet (Image via Sublimation)

The monk who held the Oni gauntlet stated that it had gotten a lot heavier. This is an indication of all the souls that Miyamoto Musashi captured during his conquest.

A single snowflake had gently fallen on the center of the gauntlet which shocked the monk holding it. This was a beautiful scene as it signified the legendary swordsman’s gratitude towards the monk and the gauntlet which helped him fulfill his goal of becoming a better swordsman.

The screenplay for the concluding scene was quite poetic. The use of a single snowflake falling on the gauntlet delivered the emotional content that was expected from the Onimusha anime.

