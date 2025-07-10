Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 is one of the highly anticipated anime set to air in the Summer 2025 anime season. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the final season's second cour is set to release three months after the first cour ended.

The upcoming anime is set to center on the South America Arc. With that, fans have a lot to look forward to in the series' penultimate anime, especially Stanley's chase after Senku Ishigami and others through the continent of South America.

With the anime almost guaranteed to focus on the same story arc, fans are excited to learn more about the series, especially its release schedule and total number of episodes. Hence, here we shall provide fans with a tentative release schedule for Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 based on the anime's other announcements.

How many episodes will Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 have?

As leaked online, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime is expected to have a total of 12 episodes. As anime fans must be aware, this is a generic number of episodes for a television anime. The anime's first episode is set to air on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. As a result, fans can expect the anime to be streamed on the same day in their country unless its simulcast is delayed.

With that in mind, this is what the complete episode release schedule for the anime should look like unless it experiences any hiatus during its broadcast run:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 July 10, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 2 July 17, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 3 July 24, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 4 July 31, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 5 August 7, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 6 August 14, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 7 August 21, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 8 August 28, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 9 September 4, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 10 September 11, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 11 September 18, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM 12 September 25, 2025 6 AM/2 PM/6:30 PM

While considering the anime's late premiere in the Summer 2025 anime season, the chances of a break are low. Nevertheless, fans should likely keep an eye out for any news about a delay on the series' official website and social media pages. In case any episode does not release on time, fans can also check the anime's title page on Crunchyroll for any updates on the same.

Given the total episode count of 12 episodes, fans should especially keep an eye out for any news about breaks around the release dates for episodes 6 and 7.

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2?

Dr. Xeno as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

Later, the same anime will be available to watch online locally on ABEMA, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, DMM TV, Anime Times, and other streaming services.

As for international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to stream on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2?

Stanley Snyder as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 is set to pick up from chapter 170 of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's manga series. As a result, the upcoming installment will begin its narrative with the South America Arc, showing Senku Ishigami and select members from the Kingdom of Science flee to South America while holding Dr. Xeno hostage.

Amidst this, fans can expect to see Stanley Snyder and his crew follow after them in their aircraft carrier, hoping to retrieve their leader. With that, fans can expect to witness some encounters between the two parties throughout the continent of South America.

