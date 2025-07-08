Ruri Rocks episode 1 review: A rock-solid start to Ruri and Nagi’s journey

Ruri Rocks episode 1 premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. With Studio Bind popularly known for producing Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, most anime fans would not have predicted the animation studio creating a seinen slice-of-life series like Ruri Rocks. Needless to say, the production looks spectacular.

While it is indeed tough to judge an entire anime based on its first episode, Ruri Rocks looks quite unique due to its educational theme. Thus, let's take a look at the new anime and analyze its production and story to identify how this series stands out compared to the other Summer 2025 anime.

Ruri Rocks episode 1: Ruri teams up with Nagi to search for crystals

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks episode 1 (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 1, titled My First Mineral Hunt, saw Ruri Tanigawa ask her mother for an advance on her allowance, hoping to purchase a crystal she saw in a store. When her mother rejected her request, she left on a journey to the mountains, hoping to find crystals like her grandpa used to back in the day.

Given her lack of knowledge about rocks, Ruri struggled to find the crystals. Just then, she had a chance encounter with Nagi Arato, a Mineralogy graduate. Needless to say, Nagi agreed to show Ruri around in her search for crystals. Soon after, the two not only located the crystals in the mountain but also obtained a decent few to take back home. As expected, finding crystals herself saw Ruri become interested in finding more minerals, leading to their next journey.

Nagi educates Ruri about restrictions on mineral collecting

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks episode 1 (Image via Studio Bind)

After their first mineral hunt looking for crystals, Ruri joined Nagi in her search for garnets. Unfortunately, while they reached the designated location, the officials had put up a sign, instructing people not to hunt for minerals in that location. Just as Ruri started complaining about the sign, suggesting that they collect some minerals while no one was looking, Nagi educated Ruri that the sign could be put up for various reasons, even those that could affect the ecosystem.

While Ruri calmed down and got her act together, she still wanted to look for garnets. Hence, the two headed to the nearby river, hoping to find garnets flowing down the stream. As expected, the two found several garnets and later climbed up the stream to find even more in huge abundance.

The anime episode ended with Ruri and Nagi collecting some garnets and returning home. Amidst this, Ruri decided to ask her mother for an advance on her allowance again. But this time, she wished to purchase a Rock Chisel Hammer like the one Nagi owned.

Ruri Rocks episode 1 review

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks episode 1 (Image via Studio Bind)

While Ruri Rocks is indeed a slice-of-life and has its fair share of comedy, it is primarily an educational series, providing fans with infotainment with a decent bit of knowledge about rocks and minerals. The anime may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying its uniqueness.

On top of that, the anime has showcased spectacular production. The rocks and minerals have been animated particularly well, leaving fans wondering how the studio pulled it off. As for the characters, while the series has only introduced a handful, they look quite distinct from each other.

That said, if one were to compare it with other series, the designs do share some resemblance with Nichijou characters, something that may appeal to long-term anime fans.

Final thoughts on Ruri Rocks episode 1

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks episode 1 (Image via Studio Bind)

Given the story's basic premise, it can be assumed that the series' future episodes will cater to Ruri becoming more interested in mineralogy and joining Nagi in more outings. Considering the next episode's title, "The Value of Golden Color," it can be assumed that the episode might see the two collecting gold. Amidst this, there is a good chance that the anime might introduce fans to some new characters who are either friends of Ruri, Nagi, or both.

