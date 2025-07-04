Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 review: Studio Kai's risky rewrite delivers a refreshing reboot

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2, titled The 99-Legged Bug & Rampage of the Fox, premiered on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST.
With several anime like Ranma 1/2, Rurouni Kenshin, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, etc. receiving remakes, Studio Kai picked up Shou Makura and Takeshi Okano's Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei manga for an anime remake as well. Needless to say, the animation studio has delivered well with its premiere episodes.
So, let's take an in-depth look at Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 to analyze its narrative, production, and cast performances.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 review: Narrative criticism
While Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime is indeed a reboot, the anime's first two episodes are riddled with narrative changes. For instance, the remake anime introduced fans to Meisuke Nueno as the new incoming teacher at Domori Elementary School, while Hiroshi Tateno was already a student at the school. However, in the original story, the situation was quite the opposite.
In the manga, Meisuke Nueno was already a teacher at the elementary school, while Hiroshi Tateno was the new student. While Hiroshi indeed had a temper problem in the manga, its progression wasn't as quick as in the anime.
Additionally, it is worth noting that the remake anime skipped over many chapters to convey its story. In the manga, Ms. Ritsuko wasn't introduced until a few more chapters. Moreover, when she chose to run away from Nube due to his indulgence in the paranormal, the students made fun of him. This development was heavily shortened in the remake anime.
Most importantly, Studio Kai entirely changed Tamamo's first scene in the anime. In the manga, the Yoko only makes his first appearance in chapter 11, 10 chapters after Nube saved Hiroshi from the 99-Legged Bug. However, in the remake anime, the two events occur one after the other, skipping over almost every other storyline between the two incidents.
That said, while it is true that Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 had a lot of narrative changes, the new take was a refreshing reboot, as it not only entertained new fans with its plot-driven story but also left the old fans surprised with its series of events.
Production quality and cast performances
While Studio Kai has not produced many major anime other than The Prince of Tennis and 7Seeds, their production for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 was especially good. The anime episodes featured great drawings that helped elevate the overall visuals of the anime. Meanwhile, its animation quality gave fans a refreshing take on the previous animation.
As for the cast performances, while all cast members voiced their roles in the best way possible, Ryoutarou Okiayu and Ryouko Shiraishi's performances as the jolly Meisuke Nueno and the burdened Hiroshi Tateno were stand-outs in the episodes.
Final thoughts on Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2
Overall, while Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 featured many narrative changes, it was a fun watch. Also, considering that the original anime aired 26 years ago, it can be a fun watch for both old and new fans. Therefore, even if fans miss out on the anime during its initial premiere, it can be a good alternative to pick up instead of the original anime when wanting to watch one of the classics.
