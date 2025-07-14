One Piece anime officially changes Monkey D. Dragon's voice actor

The One Piece anime has officially announced a monumental change that signals a new era for a key Revolutionary character. Monkey D. Dragon, the mysterious father of Luffy and the world’s most wanted man, will now be voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue.

The change comes after Hidekatsu Shibata stepped down at 88 years old, likely retiring after a long career. Fans can now look forward to hearing Inoue’s experienced voice bring Dragon’s adult version to life as the story arc moves into the significant developments expected in the anime Revolutionary Army arc.

Kazuhiko Inoue will now be the official Japanese voice of Dragon in One Piece

On July 14, 2025, the One Piece anime officially announced a major change that will revolutionize how fans hear one of its most enigmatic characters. The infamous Revolutionary Army leader and Luffy's mysterious father, Monkey D. Dragon, will no longer be voiced by veteran voice actor Hidekatsu Shiba.

This announcement comes as Shiba, who gave Dragon his signature calm yet commanding voice for decades, has retired at age 88. Shiba's retirement marks the end of an era for the anime's longtime voice actors and opens new possibilities for portraying Dragon's character.

Kazuhiko Inoue, known for his powerful voice roles in characters like Kakashi Hatake from Naruto and Kars from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is set to bring new energy to Dragon's character, especially as the story delves deeper into the Revolutionary Army's plans.

Monkey D. Dragon will be voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue now (Image via Toei Animation)

The initial feedback indicates that his mature yet sharp voice reflects the commanding presence of the leader while maintaining the subtle warmth fans associate with Luffy's father.

This change in voice acting occurs at a crucial point in One Piece's final saga, when Dragon's role is expected to grow exponentially. With primary battles growing and the secrets of the World Government close to being revealed, it is essential to have a powerful, as well as capable, voice for Dragon.

Dragon's new voice actor has previously voiced Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Most fans have praised Shiba's consistent performance over the years, highlighting the complexity he brought to Dragon's rare but impactful appearances. As the anime advances further into Oda's ever-expanding story, this change in voice cast shows that even the most popular series must adapt to keep their characters appealing.

