Netflix officially reveals Solo Leveling Live Action's production and confirms Sung Jinwoo's cast

Netflix has officially greenlit the Solo Leveling live action adaptation, the smash hit that started as a web novel and then grew into a global phenomenon with its webtoon and anime. The show was announced soon after Anime Expo 2025, alongside the announcement that Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo will be co-directing the series. Delivering non-stop action and stunning visual effects, the series hopes to recreate Sung Jin-woo's transformation faithfully.

Taking the leading role, Byeon Woo‑seok, who has starred in Lovely Runner and 20th Century Girl, has been announced as Sung Jinwoo's cast in Solo Leveling live action. His dark charisma and acting range have won over fans and critics alike.

Byeon Woo‑seok will portray Sung Jinwoo in the upcoming Solo Leveling Live Action

On July 10, 2025, Netflix officially announced Sung Jinwoo's cast in Solo Leveling live action. It is revealed that Byeon Woo-seok will play the role of Sung Jin-woo.

Byeon Woo‑seok is best recognized for his moving performances in Lovely Runner and 20th Century Girl, and more recently won the PRIZM Popularity Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. He will play Sung Jin‑woo in Solo Leveling, a former weak E‑rank hunter who, after a close-to-death fight in a double dungeon, gains the exceptional ability to "level up" — transforming into mankind's greatest defense against supernatural monsters that arise from mysterious Gates.

The show is a partnership between international streaming giant Netflix, Kakao Entertainment, and SANAI Pictures. It will be directed by Lee Hae‑jun and Kim Byung‑seo, the renowned duo responsible for such hit films as Ashfall and Castaway on the Moon. The production guarantees breathtaking visual effects, realizing the show's signature high-risk action and magical world of dungeons with world-class VFX crews.

Sung Jinwoo will be portrayed by Byeon Woo‑seok in the upcoming Solo Leveling live-action (Image via Pierrot)

Solo Leveling initially started as a web novel published on KakaoPage in 2016 and has since been successfully adapted into a webtoon and anime, garnering more than 14.3 billion views worldwide. The anime series was a big hit at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, winning nine awards, including Anime of the Year.

Fan response to Byeon Woo‑seok's casting has universally been positive, most of them calling him "manhwa material" and praising his suitability for the brooding, complicated character of Jinwoo. Social media reports mention his shift from romantic dramas to dark fantasy, and fans are keen to see how he depicts the explosive change in the protagonist.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

While no release date has been mentioned, Solo Leveling Live Action is already considered one of Netflix’s most ambitious K-series projects. The union of Byeon Woo‑seok's rising star appeal, a loyal fan base, and cutting-edge production ensures a show that might be able to compete with the success of previous Netflix blockbusters such as Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead.

