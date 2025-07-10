"Some things are better left as just anime" — Fans divided over Netflix's Solo Leveling live action adaptation starring Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo

On July 10, 2025, Netflix announced that the production of a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling is underway. Actor Byeon Woo-seok has been tapped to depict Sung Jin-woo, the hunter who starts at rock bottom but soon ascends solo to the top.

However, reactions online are mixed to the news. Some think the anime version was enough, others are curious to see how it plays out. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, but the update is already drawing attention.

"Some things are better left as just anime," an X user commented.

Many are worried that the intense action scenes won’t translate well to live-action.

"This is gonna be one hell of a mistake. How the hell do you do the action scenes without it looking cheap and not like total crap, a fan remarked.

"They need to stop with live action adaptations. And especially on something like solo leveling which is just two seasons in. Totally ridiculous. On and with all the effects needed, no way can you do this at scale with the anime. It'll always be lackluster compared," a user mentioned.

"This shit is gonna be so ass. The animation carried the anime. The fights have such fast movements, how would they even try to replicate them in live action," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others are looking forward to the project, especially because of Byeon Woo-seok's casting.

"Wooseok choosing Solo Leveling as his next project is such a bold and challenging move. it's an adaptation, which means the weight of expectations, the pressure, the comparisons, the global eyes are all there. but he confidently said "challenge accepted!"," a netizen said.

"I saw the anime and read the manhwa and wooseok is honestly going to be so good at this i just can feel it," a viewer noted.

"Omg what?? Solo Leveling?? I really hope it turns out amazing. Wooseok-ah, I know you can do it! I'm so excited," another fan added.

More about the upcoming Solo Leveling live-action adaptation

The original story of Solo Leveling by Chu Gong first dropped as a web novel on Kakao Page, then expanded into a webtoon and anime, gaining a huge following along the way. The story follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter considered the weakest of all.

Following a near-fatal clash in an elite dungeon, he discovers a covert Interface visible only to him— one that allows him to grow stronger independently. This way, he climbs the ranks to become the world’s strongest Hunter, armed with this newfound strength,

The series will be directed by Lee Hae-joon and Kim Byung-seo, with production handled by Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures. According to Netflix, they’re stacking a high-tier visual effects crew to bring the fantasy fights and dungeon drama to the screen.

There are two seasons of the Solo Leveling anime, and both are available to watch on Prime Video.

