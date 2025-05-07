"Please make this come true" — Fans manifest Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok in Daytime Star adaptation after viral Baeksang parallels

Fans of Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok are hoping for them to lead a K-drama adaptation of the webtoon Daytime Star after their appearance at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. Both actors stole the audience's hearts after their much-loved performance in Lovely Runner. The drama, which aired in 2024, continues to be a fan favorite.

Both actors shared a few minutes on stage as they accepted their awards, posed for the camera, and also clicked pictures at a photobooth set up to commemorate the event. Hye-yoon was dressed in a light peach-colored off-shoulder gown, whereas Woo-seok was dressed in a white tuxedo and black formal pants.

Fans immediately noted the resemblance in Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok's attires to that of the characters from the webtoon and wished for the Lovely Runner leads to work on another project soon.

"Please make this come true The resemblance is 99.999999%."

Fans shared images of the actors from the event and also shared images from the webtoon where the resemblance was at its peak. Some fans were stunned to see their 'predictions' come to life, whereas some were simply happy to see their favorite actors resemble a fictional pair.

"BRINGING BACK THIS TWEET OF MINE LAST JANUARY COZ I CAN FINALLY NOW JUSTIFY THAT THESE TWO SHOULD BE THE ONE WHO WILL LEAD IF EVER THERE'S AN ADAPTATION OF DAYTIME STAR...," a user wrote.

"The only actors i approve if Daytime Star manhwa make into drama," a fan wrote.

"pls cast both of them in daytime star im begging," another fan replied.

Fans manifested Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok to be cast in the drama. The excitement was clear in their comments and replies on X.

"AAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH MY HEART!!!!! MY FAVOURITE WEBTOON AND MY FAVOURITE COUPLE," a fan wrote.

"They knew what they were doing, cast them quickly," another fan wrote.

"Come on, don't be shy! Cast them again in a new drama jebal Daytime star would be perfect!!" a fan replied.

All you need to know about the webtoon Daytime Star

Daytime Star is a webtoon written by Chaeun, with art by Godago. The webtoon was finished in June 2023. It tells the story of Hwang Yu-ra, a struggling actress who has been in the industry for seven years without a shred of recognition to her name.

She has many run-ins with Kang Seung-hyeon, a celebrity's celebrity. She lands a minor role in the movie Time, where he plays the lead.

While there have been no reports of the webtoon being adapted into a K-drama yet, fans continue to tag OTT platforms and express their desire to see Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok in the adaptation, should it ever happen.

In other news, Byeon Woo-seok is set to appear in MBC's upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife with IU. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon is reported to appear opposite Lee Jong-won in the forthcoming horror-thriller film Salmokji.

