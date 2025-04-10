“WHAT WAS THE REASON” — Fans disappointed as SBS postpones Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon’s Human From Today broadcast to 2026

On April 10, 2025, Top Star News reported that SBS postponed its upcoming romantic comedy, Human from Today, starring Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon, to 2026. The series, initially scheduled for a 2025 release, has been delayed due to unforeseen production challenges.

Ad

Human from Today offers an interesting take on the traditional gumiho (nine-tailed fox) legend. The story follows Eun Ho, portrayed by Kim Hye-yoon, who is an unconventional gumiho enjoying her eternal youth and beauty. Eun Ho tries to refrain from performing any good deeds and avoids romantic relationships with humans to prevent becoming human herself.

After meticulously planning her life, everything changes when she meets Kang Si-yeol (played by Lomon), a world-renowned soccer player. Kang Si-yeol is known as the ultimate narcissist, focused solely on being the best player and surpassing everyone else. His greatest fear is losing the muscles and physique he has built over the years.

Ad

Trending

Eun Ho and Kang Si-yeol's encounter sparks a series of events that challenge both characters' perceptions of life and love. The announcement prompted a wave of disappointment among fans who had been eagerly awaiting the series.

"what was the reason WHAT WAS THE REASOONNNN," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their disappointment and sadness over the recent news through posts on social media.

"Noooooo what kind of nonsense is this. They didnt even tell us why, at least from the news article," a fan wrote.

"Nauurrrrr im hyeyoon deprived why you do this to me," another fan said.

"Whaaat why hyeyoon & lomon not in 2025 but 2026," another fan remarked.

Ad

Several fans expressed their heartbreak upon hearing the news, having eagerly awaited the drama's release in 2025.

"SBS why u are playing with our feelings. Hope it's not true and it will release in ayg 2025," a fan commented.

"Oh I just fell to my knees," another fan said.

"I ACTUALLY FELL TO MY KNEES IM SICK TO STOMACH. WHAT THE HELLLLLLLL," another fan added.

Ad

Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon join for the upcoming romantic-comedy Human from Today

Ad

Anticipation for Human from Today has been building since its first teaser was released during the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. The teaser offers a glimpse into the dynamic between Eun Ho and Kang Si-yeol, hinting at the comedic and romantic elements that the series promises.

The teaser for Human from Today was released in January 2025. It showcases Kim Hye-yoon as the charming yet notorious Eun Ho. Nine-tailed foxes are mythological creatures known for their ethereal beauty, mischievous temperament, and kind hearts. In the teaser, Eun Ho is portrayed going about her everyday routine with indifference towards humanity and a knack for pulling pranks on everyone.

Ad

She encounters Kang Si-yeol and reveals her true self, sparking their extraordinary and hilarious journey. The teaser concludes with the narration:

“Eventually, a moment will come when you have to make a choice. You’ll have to decide whether to become human or disappear forever.”

From escaping a monastery after Eun Ho breaks all figurines to Kang Si-yeol trying to keep her out of trouble and jail, the teaser for Human from Today has heightened fans' anticipation.

Ad

The drama is directed by Kim Jung-kwon, known for his work on Maestra: Strings of Truth and the K-drama Love to Hate You. The script is written by Park Chan-young and Jo Ah-young, who previously collaborated on Best Chicken.

Production is overseen by Binge Works, a studio recognized for projects like My Demon, Today's Webtoon, and Mr. Queen. While SBS has not provided specific details, the network cited unexpected production challenges as the main reason for the delay of Human from Today’s official release.

Ad

Kim Hye-yoon's last work was Lovely Runner opposite Byeon Woo-seok, which became a global hit in 2024. Lomon is known for the Netflix hit zombie series, All of Us Are Dead. Both series are available on Netflix for global streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More