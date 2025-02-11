From Kim Hye-yoon's Human from Today to Taxi Driver 3: SBS unveils star-studded 2025 show lineup

In 2025, SBS is expanding its weekday drama lineup, reaffirming its commitment to delivering diverse stories across multiple genres according to Single List. A network representative stated to the outlet on Feburary 11:

“In 2025, SBS will revive its weekday drama lineup and engage viewers with a wider variety of stories, including romance, historical dramas, genre series, and seasonal projects.”

With an ambitious slate featuring established stars, fresh narratives, and genre-spanning productions, SBS aims to retain its position as the top drama network in South Korea, as reported by Single List.

SBS has cemented its position as the leading drama channel for five consecutive years, recording the highest average viewership ratings among major broadcast networks. According to Nielsen Korea’s analysis of 2024’s drama ratings, SBS achieved an average household rating of 9.3%, securing first place once again.

The network also topped the 20-49 viewership ratings—a key indicator of a program’s popularity among younger audiences and advertisers—becoming the only channel to surpass 3%. Looking ahead to 2025, SBS aims to extend its dominance for a sixth consecutive year with an fresh slate of dramas.

SBS unveils 2025 drama lineup: Fantasy, romance, thrillers, and highly anticipated sequels

For 2025, SBS is set to strengthen its hold with a diverse lineup spanning fantasy, romance, thrillers, and sports dramas. From highly anticipated sequels to fresh original stories, the network aims to deliver compelling narratives with highly acclaimed actors leading each project. Here’s a look at the upcoming dramas set to define SBS’s 2025 schedule.

The first drama to launch in 2025 was Love Scout, directed by Ham Joon-ho and Kim Jae-hong, and written by Ji-eun. Produced by Studio S and Io Contents Group, this series set the stage for another year of high ratings with an average nationwide rating of 11.7% according to Nelson Korea.

Following that, Buried Hearts, a revenge drama written by Lee Myung-hee and directed by Jin Chang-gyu, will bring intense storytelling and high-stakes conflicts.

1) Buried Hearts

Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young

Buried Hearts follows Seo Dong-ju, a high-ranking secretary at Daesan Group, who secretly harbors ambitions to take over the company. His life collides with Yeom Jang-seon, a former National Intelligence Service director and a powerful political manipulator.

When a hacking incident exposes a 2 trillion won political slush fund, their fates become dangerously intertwined. Premiering on SBS TV on February 21, 2025, the drama will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST.

2) Haunted Palace

Cast: Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Young-kwang (special appearance)

Haunted Palace, a fantasy romantic comedy, introduces a unique premise where a shaman, Yeo-ri, rejects her destiny and encounters an imoogi trapped in the body of her first love, Yoon Gap. As they face a vengeful ghost haunting the royal family, their fates become intertwined.

Directed by Yoon Sung-sik (Mr. Queen, Bridal Mask), the drama features Yook Sung-jae as Yoon Gap/Kang Chul-yi, Kim Ji-yeon as Yeo-ri, Kim Ji-hoon as King Lee Seong. The 16-episode series is set to air on Mondays and Tuesdays starting April 2025, with its first episode scheduled for March 3 at 6:30 pm KST.

3) Our Movie

Our Movie cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been

Our Movie, is a melodrama written by Han Ga-eun and Kang Kyung-min, and directed by Lee Jung-heum. It follows a once-brilliant film director suffering from a sophomore jinx and an aspiring actress facing a terminal illness.

The series explores their journey of healing and romance through filmmaking. Set to premiere on April 18, 2025, it will air on Fridays and Saturdays for a span of 12 episodes.

4) Try: We Become a Miracle

Try: We Become a Miracle cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Im Se-mi, Kim Yo-han

Expanding its genre diversity, SBS presents Try: We Become a Miracle, the first-ever Korean drama centered on rugby. Written by Im Jin-ah and directed by Jang Young-seok, the series tells the story of young athletes who find purpose through the sport.

Yoon Kye-sang stars as Joo Ka-ram, a former rugby star whose career was derailed by a drug scandal. Now, he returns as a coach to his struggling high school rugby team, reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend (Im Se-mi) and guiding his students, including Yoon Seong-joon (Kim Yo-han), who battles feelings of inferiority. The 12-episode drama will air on Fridays and Saturdays from July 2025.

5) Would You Marry Me

Would You Marry Me cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Jung So-min

Adding a lighthearted touch to the lineup is Would You Marry Me, a romantic comedy produced by Samhwa Networks and Studio S. Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min star as two individuals who enter a 90-day fake marriage for a newlywed survival competition.

Choi Woo-shik plays Kim U-ju, a confectionery heir obsessed with his company’s legacy, while Jung So-min portrays Yoo Me-ri, a designer in desperate need of housing who proposes to Kim U-ju to win the competition. The 12-episode drama will air on Fridays and Saturdays in 2025.

6) The Mantis: Original Sin

The Mantis: Original Sin cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Jang Dong-yoon

Crime thriller The Mantis: Original Sin brings a darker tone to the lineup. Directed by Byun Young-joo and written by Lee Young-jong, the series stars Go Hyun-jung as Jung I-sin, a notorious serial killer known as the Mantis.

When a copycat murderer emerges, her estranged son, Detective Cha Su-yeol (Jang Dong-yoon), reluctantly seeks her help to solve the case. Based on the French series La Mante (2017), this 8-episode thriller will air in September 2025 on Fridays and Saturdays.

7) Kiss Me for No Reason

Kiss Me for No Reason cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Jang Ki-yong, Ahn Eun-jin

Romance drama Kiss Me for No Reason follows a single woman pretending to be a mother for employment and the team leader who falls for her. The drama is written by Ha Yoon-ah and Tae Kyung-min, and directed by Kim Jae-hyun.

The drama stars Jang Ki-yong as Kong Ji-hyuk, the leader of a baby products company’s Mother TF team, and Ahn Eun-jin as Ko Da-rim, who fakes her marital status to secure a job. The 14-episode series will air on Mondays and Tuesdays in 2025 however the release date is yet to be known.

8) Taxi Driver 3

Taxi Driver season 3 cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram

One of the most highly anticipated returns is Taxi Driver 3, the new installment of the hit caper drama based on the webtoon of the same name. Following the success of Taxi Driver 2, the latest installment reunites Lee Je-hoon as Kim Do-gi, Kim Eui-sung as Jang Sung-cheol, Pyo Ye-jin as hacker Ahn Go-eun, and Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram as the engineering duo.

The series will premiere in the second half of 2025, promising another season of high-intensity action and justice-driven storytelling.

9) Human from Today

Human from Today cast (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Roman

Human from Today blends romance and fantasy in a story about a gumiho who refuses to become human and a soccer star whose wish is accidentally stolen. Written by Park Chan-young and directed by Kim Jung-kwon, the drama follows Eun-ho, a nine-tailed fox who enjoys human pleasures while avoiding acts of kindness to maintain her immortality.

However, a twist of fate forces her into human form after an encounter with soccer player Kang Si-yeol. The 12-episode series is set to air on Mondays and Tuesdays in August 2025.

With a mix of new stories and returning favorites, SBS’s 2025 lineup is shaping up to be one of its most dynamic. Viewers are eager to see how these diverse dramas unfold, promising another year of compelling storytelling and stellar performances.

