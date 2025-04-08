Big screen queen comeback” – Fans thrilled as Kim Hye-yoon is reportedly set to lead a brand-new horror movie ‘Salmokji’

On April 8, 2025, South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported that actress Kim Hye-yoon has reportedly confirmed her role in a new horror film titled Salmokji (tentative title: A Place to Kill). The film is based on mysterious events surrounding the real Salmokji reservoir. The storyline will explore local ghost legends tied to the location.

Kim Hye-yoon is expected to lead the entire play as the protagonist. Directed by Lee Sang-min, it is expected to begin filming within this year. The movie marks her screen comeback after nearly three years since Dynggam (2022). Fans expressed excitement over the news of Kim Hye-yoon's comeback to the big screen.

"Big screen queen comeback AHHH," an X user commented.

JTBC News reported that Salmokji will be produced by The Lamp, which also made Taxi Driver, Samjin Group English TOEIC Class, and Escaure. Meanwhile, Showbox is in charge of distribution. Admirers kept sharing their reactions online soon after the news broke.

"I remember one time me and @rynmrssn talked about how hyeyoon might go for a more popular/lighter roles for dramas and heavier/darker roles for movies and maybe it seems to be correct? / I believe only an actress with a very wide acting range can pull this off. She's an acting genius we can always trust 🫶🏻," a fan remarked.

"The place itself sounds scary & #KimHyeYoon the Horror lover would definitely take the movie to the next level. / So excited to see how the story will unfold, and certainly can't wait to see Kim Hye Yoon being the Protagonist! Wishing Hye Yoonie success, protection & happiness!🤲🏻," another fan remarked.

"OMG 😭 I knew it will come, I knew it 🤧 / Welcome back to the big screen baby🎉 / Really can't wait, stay healthy hyeyoon sayang 🤍," a netizen shared.

Others described the announcement as a surprise to "wake up" to.

"I wake up, open my mobile and then there is a new explosion ✨ Surprise at it's peak 🤌🏻😭," a user mentioned.

"My irreplaceable best actress Kim Hyeyoniee! 🙃," a person shared.

"Truth is she'll never stop give you good surprises like almost everyday oh queen behavior," another fan added.

Kim Hye-yoon to appear in fantasy drama Human From Today

In December 2024, SBS unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama Human from Today during the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. Human from Today, also referred to as I'm Human, features Kim Hye-yoon and Park Solomon (Lomon) in lead roles.

The show is classified as a fantasy romantic comedy. Kim Hye-yoon plays Eunho, a gumiho—known in Korean mythology as a nine-tailed fox. Her character avoids doing good actions to prevent transforming into a human.

Park Solomon plays Kang Si-yeol, a soccer player described as self-absorbed. His presence begins to affect Eun Ho's routine. The teaser starts with a character drawing a fox. The scene then introduces Eun Ho's personality and daily life.

Eunho enjoys certain aspects of human life while avoiding emotional or moral decisions. The footage shows her meeting Kang Si-yeol. Their interactions shift over time—from casual encounters to more complex situations.

Later, a voice warns Eunho that she will face a choice. Ultimately, the decision will be between becoming human or disappearing completely. The K-drama's supporting cast members include Jang Dong-joo, Lee Si-woo, and Ji Seung-jun.

They are expected to play key roles in the story. Human from Today is being developed under the SBS network. An exact premiere date has not been declared; the drama, however, is scheduled to be released in 2025. Further updates will be shared by the network in the lead-up to its 2025 release.

In other news, Kim Hye-yoon earned a Best Actress nod for Lovely Runner at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. The drama scored five nominations, including Best Drama and Best Actor for Byeon Woo Seok.

