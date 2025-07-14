The World Government in One Piece is truly evil, and Harald's case might just prove it

One Piece has never hesitated to reveal the brutality beneath the World Government's polished image. Harald's sad story could be one of the most self-evident proofs so far of how downright awful they can be.

Harald thought he was creating peace and prosperity, unaware that he was being the ideal scout, discovering unclaimed islands, winning the hearts of their inhabitants, and leaving their destinies in the hands of Imu and the Gorosei.

His innocent trust assisted the Government in determining who would pay homage or become prey for Celestial Dragons. Harald's case demonstrates how the World Government distorts good intentions to its own brutal advantage.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Harald's case proves that the World Government is the most evil character in One Piece, explained

The World Government may have manipulated King Harald in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald's story is a chilling reminder that the World Government in One Piece is one of the most evil forces in the series, not on the grounds of outright violence but on account of the calculated manipulation of men's purest motives.

Harald, a figure of hope in his own imagination, believed that he was presenting the World Government with a proposal that would serve islands worldwide. He promised bridging gaps, establishing confidence, and fostering peace.

However, his so-called allies turned into nothing more than maps for conquest. He was utilized as a naíve scout, who was sent ahead to explore new islands, win the trust of their people, and observe their ways. With this information, the Gorosei and Imu could then determine if these territories would pay tribute or be incorporated into the distorted hunting reserve of the Celestial Dragons.

People murdered for fun by the Celestial Dragons in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald’s case is so cruel because it thoroughly exposes the Government’s two-faced nature. On the surface, they promise unity and protection; in secret, they weigh the value of entire civilizations like cattle, ready to strip them of freedom or life. This betrayal doesn’t just make them tyrants—it shows they will warp anyone’s sense of duty or honor for their own greed.

Harald, believing perhaps that he was a hero of Elbaf and of the world, unknowingly opened doors to exploitation and destruction. In reality, he may have brought destruction to the homes of innocent people and become a villain whom he was not even aware of being.

This manipulation of Harald's goodwill proves that the World Government's strongest weapon is trickery. They manipulate noble hearts into marionettes, extending their influence without ever having to fire a gun. When the people finally realize what happened, it's already too late. Islands have probably fallen due to Harald's reports, with lives lost and cultures annihilated at Imu and the Celestial Dragons' whim.

If Harald really does not know anything, he is a tragic example of how the World Government makes use of naivety for evil. However, if he knows, he is as much of a devil as the one whom he serves. Either case solidifies the World Government as the most villainous character in One Piece—masters of deceit under the guise of peace.

Final thoughts

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald's story proves that the World Government in One Piece is truly evil, not simply because of their violent, cruel acts, but because they corrupt good intentions into a tool for conquest.

His good intentions became maps for utilization because of the Government's vast deception of everyone who trusted them. Harald's case shows they are tyrants hiding their cruelty behind a peaceful facade.

