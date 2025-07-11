Not only Rocks, but this One Piece character also makes their first canon appearance in chapter 1154

One Piece has always thrived on unfolding layers of history that tie its present to a legendary past. In chapter 1154, we are transported back almost fifty years into the past, to Elbaph amid turmoil and famine. A youthful and desperate Loki is thrown harshly down to the ground, and before despair claims him, a mysterious party slices the mountain in half to reach him.

This is where the Rocks D. Xebec was revealed for the very first time in One Piece. However, the new information reveals that he is not the only one who is making his first canon appearance. Another widely popular and anticipated character, Shiki the Golden Lion, also enters the scene.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from One Piece chapter 1154.

Shiki the Golden Lion also makes his first appearance along with Rocks in One Piece chapter 1154

One Piece chapter 1154 marks a momentous reveal, not just for Rocks D. Xebec, but also for another legendary pirate making his first canon appearance: Shiki the Golden Lion.

As the flashback enriches the lore of Elbaph, fans see a desperate Loki crashing into a cavernous underworld and crying out in agony. The ground cracks open as giant figures rise up, Edward Whitebeard Newgate, Buckingham Stussy, and a giant swordsman with a laugh, "This kid has the face of a devil." That swordsman, revealed on the next page, is none other than Shiki. This is the first time Shiki appears within canon story events, not just in special chapters or movies, but in the main storyline.

Chapter 1154 marks the first canon appearance of Shiki the Golden Lion (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though fans saw Shiki in Chapter 0 and One Piece Film: Strong World, this is his proper debut in the main story, solidifying him within the world of Oda. Shiki is among Yonko-level characters, Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido, during this flashback under the leadership of the infamous Rocks crew.

His presence here is more than a cameo—it’s a declaration that the Rocks Pirates, once presumed legends past, are returning to reshape history. In chapter 1154, Shiki’s stance beside Whitebeard and Xebec underlines his status: a captain of power, influence, and unease.

This time redefines expectations. Not only does the story reprise Rocks D. Xebec, but with the canon introduction of Shiki, the world of the pirate era expands, connecting past, present, and future on the path to the final saga.

Final thoughts

Shiki the Golden Lion as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1154 explores an exciting past featuring Elbaph's struggle and Loki’s despair before the mighty Rocks Pirates appear. Although Rocks D. Xebec's first canon reveal is astounding, the chapter surprises fans more with Shiki the Golden Lion's official entrance into the main story.

Unlike Chapter 0 or Strong World, where Shiki's short appearances may have left him as non-canonical, this is his first official place in the canon timeline. The Rocks Pirates' history expands with Shiki being in place alongside Whitebeard and Xebec, and reshapes unfolding pirate history.

