Black Clover anime return date gets a new update from Crunchyroll

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the Black Clover anime return date received a new update from Crunchyroll as the anime streaming platform has now removed its 2026 release window from its official trailer's description. With that, the anime's new return date can be delayed until much later.
Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga that was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and later switched to Jump GIGA magazine. The television anime produced by Studio Pierrot concluded in March 2021 with 170 episodes, and has now announced a sequel season.
Crunchyroll updates Black Clover anime return release window
On Monday, July 7, Crunchyroll's YouTube channel updated the description under Black Clover anime's official trailer, removing its 2026 release window and effectively making the anime's return date tentative.
Earlier, the official trailer's description read:
A new saga begins! Black Clover Second Season is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026! Watch Black Clover on Crunchyroll!
As fans must have noticed, while all other pages and platforms had made their official announcements stating that the anime was "coming soon" to Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform's YouTube channel had mentioned that the anime was slated to return in 2026.
While fans were elated by the anime's 2026 return window, they were also wary, as a quick production possibly meant poor-quality animation. With that, several fans wished for the anime's return to be delayed until late Fall 2026 or even further.
Amidst all this, the anime streaming platform's staff changed the official trailer's description. The new description reads as follows:
A new saga begins! Black Clover Second Season is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026! Watch Black Clover on Crunchyroll!
With this change, Crunchyroll has left fans wondering if the previously teased 2026 return for the anime was only tentative and was not to be teased so soon. So, now, depending on Studio Pierrot’s production process, viewers can hope for Black Clover anime to return to television as early as late 2026 or early 2027. However, if the studio chooses to prioritize higher-quality animation, the comeback could be pushed back even further.
Hopefully, Shueisha will announce more details about the Black Clover anime's return in the upcoming Jump GIGA Summer 2025 magazine.
