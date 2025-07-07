Black Clover anime's return date is bad news for the manga's status

The highly anticipated Black Clover anime is returning in 2026, much to fans' delight and fear. The timing of the announcement has major red flags about the future of the manga, despite their excitement to see Asta and his crew back in motion.

Ad

The release pace of the manga has been decelerating ever since it moved to Jump GIGA from Weekly Shōnen Jump, which casts a negative shadow on the incoming season. Concerns are mounting that the anime might surpass the manga too soon, before a suitable climax is even established, with just a year left and the manga almost finished.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

A difficult balance between pacing and planning for the Black Clover final arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The manga’s transition to Jump GIGA in late 2023 marked a significant shift for the series. Published quarterly, Jump GIGA only provides space for about four issues a year. The pace is still significantly slower than the previous weekly format, even if the series creator, Yūki Tabata, has managed to produce two to three chapters per issue.

This adjustment gave Tabata the freedom to work at a more sustainable pace while still supporting his health. But it also indicates that the story's resolution is moving slowly. Before the anime returns in 2026, viewers can anticipate maybe 10 to 12 additional chapters at this rate.

Ad

Also read: Black Clover anime season 2 announces 2026 release with PV and visual at Anime Expo 2025

As of now, chapter 270 of the manga is covered in the anime adaptation. Assuming the manga ends at chapter 400, the final season will need to adapt about 110 chapters of material, with chapter 380 being the most recent available. While that may seem sufficient for a full season, the slow release pace threatens this assumption.

If the manga only reaches around chapter 392 or so by 2026, the anime might have just enough to wrap things up. But it also creates the possibility of plot or animation pacing sacrifices, particularly if the anime is set to end at the same time as the manga.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This schedule raises the question of how the studio plans to alter the final arc. During the last part of a long-running shōnen series, which is usually filled with action or emotional arcs, an estimated 24-episode season normally could utilize substantial material to ensure there is no inconsistency in the pacing or amount of material.

The anime studio may have to blatantly delay for time, shorten significant scenes, or artificially engineer new scenes to fill in the gaps without a finished book that serves as source material or is thought up in its final stage.

Ad

Also read: "WE ARE UPP"- Black Clover anime sequel announcement has fans jumping for joy

All of these processes have severe damaging implications for the story. If the anime falls short of the manga, fans may end up in ambiguity or have to adjust expectations to the manga only for a resolution.

However, the manga's sluggish pacing could indicate that Tabata is meticulously constructing a strong and well-executed ending. His commitment to presenting great stories is evident, and the extra time can enable a more condensed, emotionally impactful plot.

Ad

Also read: Yuki Tabata is suffering from a Bleach problem in Black Clover

Matching that narrative density with the anime's production timeline is the hard part. The manga needs to be wrapped up in time, and the anime needs to be true to its source material without rushing its ending, all before 2026 arrives.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Black Clover's 2026 comeback should be celebrated, the behind-the-scenes truth makes it a more melancholy event. It's unlikely that there will be enough chapters available to enable a complete, final anime season by the time it airs because the manga is moving at a slow, quarterly rate and is now on its final arc.

The anime is in a race against time, even if this slower pace is a necessary change to safeguard the creator's health and guarantee quality. The finale may be shortened, rushed, or even rewritten in this rendition, so fans may need to prepare.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More